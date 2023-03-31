OCR Canada can help businesses recover value from their decommissioned devices through trade-in, resale, or recycling Tweet this

As mobile technology advances, businesses are upgrading their mobile devices more frequently than ever. This leads to a growing concern over how to properly dispose of these devices in a way that doesn't harm the environment. OCR Canada's mobile device decommissioning program provides businesses with a simple, secure, and sustainable solution to this issue.

OCR Canada's program offers several benefits to businesses, including:

Safe and Secure Data Wiping: OCR Canada uses advanced data wiping software to ensure that all data is securely erased from mobile devices before they are decommissioned. This helps protect businesses from potential data breaches and ensures compliance with privacy regulations.





Environmentally Friendly Disposition: OCR Canada works to minimize the number of devices that reach landfill and redeploys or recycles over 95% of the devices that they receive. If a device is not able to be redeployed or recycled, OCR Canada follows strict environmental regulations to ensure that mobile devices are disposed of safely and responsibly, minimizing environmental impact.





Maximized Value Recovery: OCR Canada can help businesses recover value from their decommissioned devices through a variety of options, including trade-in, resale, or recycling. This can provide businesses with an added source of revenue or cost savings.

"We have had the pleasure of helping many companies successfully decommission their mobile devices while reducing their environmental impact and benefiting financially," says Greg Schmid, VP of Managed Services at OCR Canada. "For example, we recently worked with a large accounting firm to decommission over 2,000 mobile devices and recovered significant value through our program. Another example is a national IT consulting firm, which we helped to decommission over 1,000 mobile devices, and we were able to help them realize a significant return on investment."

OCR Canada's mobile device decommissioning program provides a safe, secure, and sustainable solution for disposing of outdated or unused devices for businesses looking to upgrade their mobile technology. Contact OCR Canada today to learn more about the program and how it can benefit your business.

About OCR Canada:

OCR Canada is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, specializing in automated data collection, RFID, mobile computing, and barcode systems. With over 30 years of experience, OCR Canada has built a reputation for providing reliable and cost-effective solutions to businesses across a variety of industries.

For further information: Phone: 1-800-853-7226, Email: [email protected], Website: www.ocr.ca