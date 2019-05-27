OCR Canada Ltd. Acquires Multisource Group Corporation

MARKHAM, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - OCR Canada Ltd. and Multisource Group Corporation have approved a definitive agreement in which OCR Canada will acquire Multisource Group, effective May 17th, 2019.

Under the Barcodes Group, OCR Canada has achieved strong growth, continuing to be Canada's leading provider of supply chain automation solutions. With a strategy to serve the entire Canadian Market, executive management is confident this acquisition will enable OCR Canada to provide the best solutions and services available, nationwide.

Don Hartwick, President of Multisource Group Corporation, stated "Multisource Group is very pleased to announce that we have been acquired by OCR Canada, the largest and fastest growing company in our industry. Ensuring our western customers would continue to be served by our existing Multisource team members was paramount when considering acquisition partners. We also wanted our customers to have access to broader products and professional services offerings for both inside-the-four-walls and mobile solutions needs. Fortunately, OCR Canada offers a wide product and service set including wireless networking, repair, staging and system engineering AND the existing Multisource team located in Calgary will continue to serve our local customers. I am confident OCR will provide our customers with the high-touch service they have always associated with Multisource as well as OCR's broader product and support offerings."

Dan Nettesheim, President & CEO of Barcodes Group, the parent company of OCR Canada, added, "We're excited to finalize the acquisition of Multisource as it solidifies OCR Canada's presence in Western Canada. Having a facility located in Calgary, along with a great team, enables OCR to better serve both our national customers with western locations as well as continuing to service Multisource's valued customers."

About Multisource Group Corporation:

Multisource Group is a Western Canada based company providing end-to-end barcode and RFID data collection solutions. Having serviced Western Canada for over 18 years, providing automatic data collection (ADC) applications, rugged mobile handheld devices, industrial and hazardous location tablets and label printing systems.

Our focus is to provide cost-effective solutions, from installation to on-going service and support. Through implementation of ADC solutions, we can significantly improve our customer's ability to collect and provide accurate information. Within Multisource Group is the necessary knowledge and expertise to successfully implement and integrate barcode and RFID solutions within our customers' existing supply chain systems.

About OCR Canada:

OCR Canada carries over 38 years of trusted industry experience, as Canada's largest reseller, more companies turn to OCR for automated identification data capture (AIDC) solutions than to any other Canadian organization. Trusted advisors to more than 8,000 customers around the globe, OCR Canada has a proven track record of innovative achievements in the data collection industry and has received hundreds of awards; each award underscores OCR's reputation for streamlining their customers' processes and ensuring their competitive advantage.

With each purchase or installation of barcode, RFID, and wireless infrastructure equipment, OCR Canada offers customers the highest level of services: consultation, analysis, re-engineering, and implementation.

As a premier partner with the leading global manufacturers in barcoding, RFID, printing, and mobile computing, OCR Canada provides quality products and software to meet customer needs for any application, as well as offering award-winning engineering and repair services.

About Barcodes Group:

Barcodes group, parent company of Barcodes, Inc. and OCR Canada, Ltd., headquartered in Chicago, IL and with corporate offices across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, is a leading information technology solution provider with more than a 25-year history of providing products and services to automate businesses. The Company's data capture products, which include barcoding, RFID, mobile, people identification, and wireless networking devices, and integration and managed services enable customers to improve productivity and profitability in their businesses. Barcodes has partnered with Odyssey Investment Partners to leverage their private equity capital and experience to drive strategic growth.

SOURCE OCR Canada Ltd.

