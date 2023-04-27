TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - OCR Canada, a leading provider of AIDC solutions, announces the opening of its new office location in Montréal, Québec, located at 9300 Cavendish Boulevard, Saint-Laurent, QC, H4T 1Z8. This expansion is part of OCR Canada's continued growth strategy to better serve businesses in the province with customized solutions for their data capture, automation, and mobility needs.

In 2022, OCR Canada experienced significant growth in its existing business, by acquiring two companies, Day2Mobility, and EXA Systems, resulting in a staff growth of over 50 employees and increased capabilities. The company also expanded with a Vancouver office in British Columbia and an additional Ontario office, supporting corporate mobility to better serve the nation. Further, OCR Canada added partnerships with physical security, voice automation, and wireless connectivity vendors, while introducing the latest industry products like intelligent cabinets. With the opening of the Montréal office, OCR Canada continues its growth trajectory into 2023 and beyond.

The new Montréal office will house several key departments, including OCR Canada's Automation department, and Labeling department, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, which will provide businesses with customized solutions to optimize their production operations and product labeling needs. Additionally, the expanded sales and service teams in Montréal will provide local support to businesses, while highlighting OCR Canada's wide range of products and services in our innovation showroom.

"As the leading provider of mobility solutions, OCR Canada is excited to expand our services to businesses in Québec with our new 16,000-foot Montréal facility," said Lesley English, CFO and Vice President of Operations of OCR Canada. "Our new larger facility provides our valued customers with the products and local services they need to drive growth and productivity."

Since 1981 OCR Canada has been providing cutting-edge solutions to a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and retail. As the demand for automation and digitalization in the supply chain continues to rise, OCR Canada is well-positioned to meet the needs of businesses in Québec and across Canada.

About OCR Canada

OCR Canada is a leading provider of automated data capture and mobility solutions for businesses across various industries. With over 40 years of experience, OCR Canada offers a wide range of products and services, including barcode scanners, mobile computers, RFID solutions, and more.

