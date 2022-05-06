OCR Canada announces the acquisition of Day 2 Mobility

The Day 2 Mobility team is extremely excited about being a part of OCR Canada and the Barcodes Group of Companies. Tweet this

As part of OCR, Day 2's current customers will continue to experience the benefits of a single point of contact with telecom carriers, the provision of strategic mobile consulting, policy development and best in class support levels. Additionally, tools for streamlined procurement processes will reduce time to provision, provide security assurance and policy management. Overall, providing enhanced visibility into usage for more predictable operating expenses and lower capital expenditures with reduced total costs of ownership.

"Our Day 2 Mobility team is extremely excited about being a part of OCR Canada and the Barcodes Group of Companies. We are very proud of the reputation and brand we have established in North America, and we like to sincerely thank our long-standing customers for their confidence and trust that enabled our team to build a quality and valued portfolio of professional and managed services. We strongly believe that our new partnership will enable our company to expand our reach and solution portfolio, while continuing to exceed our clients' expectations and deliver an excellent customer experience." said Larry Glugosh, President, and Founder of Day 2 Mobility Ltd.

Day 2 & OCR's now combined organizations will provide current and future customers with even more advanced capabilities including:

Telecom Expense Management (TEM) & Analytics - Proactively manage and optimize your carrier-based expenditures with in-depth expertise and solutions for complete control of mobile devices through-out their lifecycle.

Mobile Device Security, Control and Life-cycle Management: Reducing the burden on your IT teams with supports for upgrading and refreshing your devices and fleets, repairs kitting, staging, and decommissioning.

Bi-lingual End-User Help Desk Services –Scalable levels and terms of services working with both end-users and business partners to identify, troubleshoot and solve service requests with unparalleled responsiveness from issue identification through resolution teams of managed service experts.

Helping customers maintain control of your telecom networks through rigorous SLA management.

"I'm happy to welcome the Day 2 mobile device sales and service team to the OCR family. The addition of the Day 2 sales and service teams across the country solidifies OCR as Canada's industry leading mobile device and service provider." said Lesley English, Chief Financial Officer, and VP of Operations of OCR Canada.

Daniel Nettesheim, President & CEO of Barcodes Group, the parent company of OCR Canada, stated, "We are excited to invest in Day 2 as the company's capabilities align with our strategy to offer leading enterprise mobility solutions that enable our customers to further modernize and elevate their worker and customer mobile experiences. Day2, as the name implies, excels at procuring, deploying and then fully supporting, from day two and onward, mission-critical mobility solutions including partners like Apple, Samsung, Panasonic, Zebra, and Honeywell. I'm honored to partner with Larry and his team to build an even stronger business together."

About OCR Canada: Headquartered in Markham, Ontario with offices across Canada, OCR Canada is a leading information technology solution provider of products and services to automate organizations and their processes. Founded in 1981, the Company provides end-to-end data capture, managed services, and Wi-Fi solutions to its customers in the manufacturing, transportation, logistics, construction, utilities, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, government, hospitality, and retail industries.

About Day 2 Mobility: Established in 2012, with a national presence and bi-lingual support, Day 2 is a market leader in professional services (staging, deployment, onsite training, onsite support services) and managed contractual support services for the consumer grade smartphone devices. Day 2 Mobility is a carrier agnostic company that works with all major networks in North America.

About Barcodes Group: The parent company of Barcodes, Inc., and OCR Canada, headquartered in Chicago, IL, with corporate offices across the Globe, is a leading information technology solution provider with more than a 25-year history of providing products and services to automate businesses. Barcodes has partnered with Odyssey Investment Partners to leverage their private equity capital and experience to drive strategic growth.

