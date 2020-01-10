OCP Senior Credit Fund Announces Final 2019 Distributions

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Onex Credit Partners, LLC confirms the regular distribution ("Regular Distribution") previously announced on December 18, 2019.

Regular Distribution

The following Regular Distribution will be paid in cash on or before January 15, 2020, to holders of record on December 31, 2019.

Fund TSX Symbol Confirmed Regular Distribution (per Unit) OCP Senior Credit Fund OSL.UN $0.125

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2020.

SOURCE Onex Credit Partners, LLC

For further information: For further information please contact the Fund at: Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpseniorcredit.com