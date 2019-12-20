OCP Credit Strategy Fund to Return its Capital to its Investors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - As previously announced, Onex Credit Partners, LLC (the "Manager") the Manager of the OCP Credit Strategy Fund (TSX: OCS.UN) (the "Fund"), has decided to terminate the Fund on December 31, 2019 or as soon as practicable after such date in accordance with the declaration of trust governing the Fund.

The Units will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on December 30, 2019. Payment of the net assets of the Fund, on a pro rata basis based on the net asset value of the Units, will be made on December 31, 2019 or as soon as practicable thereafter. Following such distribution, the Fund will terminate.

For further information: Scott O'Callaghan, Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fund Development, Onex Credit Partners, LLC, [email protected], 201.541.2121 or OCP Credit Strategy Fund, Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpcreditstrategy.com