OCP Credit Funds Announces Estimated Quarterly Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Onex Credit Partners, LLC announces the following estimated regular distributions ("Estimated Regular Distributions") and estimated special distribution (if any) ("Estimated Special Distribution") for the year ending December 31, 2019. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 30, 2019 and include certain forward-looking information which may cause the estimated distributions to change before the Funds' tax year-end on December 31, 2019. The final distribution amounts will be confirmed and announced shortly after the year-end and prior to payment, once each Fund's year-end tax position is finalized.

Estimated Regular Distribution

The following Estimated Regular Distributions will be paid in cash on or before January 15, 2020, to holders of record on December 31, 2019.

Fund TSX Symbol Estimated Regular Distribution (per Unit) OCP Credit Strategy Fund OCS.UN $0.0001 OCP Senior Credit Fund OSL.UN $0.125

1 OCP Credit Strategy Fund will be terminating as of December 31, 2019. Additional information regarding redemption payment will be provided separately.

Estimated Special Distribution

No Estimated Special Distributions are currently expected to be paid for the year ending December 31, 2019.

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2020.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated Regular and Special Distributions for the Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 31, 2019 (the Funds' tax year-end) include, without limitation: the actual amounts of distributions received by the Funds; the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities; and any redemption activity in the Funds.

