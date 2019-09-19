OCP Credit Funds Announce Quarterly Distributions
Sep 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Onex Credit Partners, LLC announces the following distributions for the quarter-ending September 30, 2019. In each case, the distribution will be paid on or before October 15, 2019 to holders of record on September 30, 2019.
|
Fund
|
TSX Symbol
|
Distribution (per Unit)
|
OCP Credit Strategy Fund
|
OCS.UN
|
$0.175
|
OCP Senior Credit Fund
|
OSL.UN
|
$0.125
SOURCE Onex Credit Partners, LLC
For further information: please contact the Funds at: Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpcreditstrategy.com, www.ocpseniorcredit.com
Share this article