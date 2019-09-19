OCP Credit Funds Announce Quarterly Distributions

Onex Credit Partners, LLC

Sep 19, 2019, 07:00 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Onex Credit Partners, LLC announces the following distributions for the quarter-ending September 30, 2019. In each case, the distribution will be paid on or before October 15, 2019 to holders of record on September 30, 2019.

Fund

TSX Symbol

Distribution (per Unit)

OCP Credit Strategy Fund

OCS.UN

$0.175

OCP Senior Credit Fund

OSL.UN

$0.125

For further information: please contact the Funds at: Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpcreditstrategy.com, www.ocpseniorcredit.com

