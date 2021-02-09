OCIM Finance announces Filing of Early Warning Report

PARIS, FRANCE, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OCIM Finance ("OCIM") today announced that it has filed an early warning report in connection with the disposition of common shares (the "Orea Shares") in the capital of Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea").

Between October 16, 2020 and February 8, 2021, OCIM disposed of an aggregate of 3,824,000 Orea Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of $0.136 per Orea Share for a total consideration of $521,783. Prior to the dispositions, OCIM held 21,755,500 Orea Shares and 7,812,500 warrants of Orea (the "Orea Warrants") representing approximately 11.10% of the then issued and outstanding Orea Shares on a non-diluted basis and 14.51% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the Orea Warrants. Following the completion of these dispositions and together with Orea's various issuances from treasury, OCIM has decreased its holdings in Orea by 2.34%. Immediately following this disposition, the Company now holds 17,931,500 Orea Shares representing 8.76% of the issued and outstanding OREA Shares on a non-diluted basis and 12.11% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the Orea Warrants.

The Orea Shares were sold for investment purposes. OCIM will evaluate its investment in Orea from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its holdings as circumstances require pursuant market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise, in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release is being issued in pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report relating to these transactions will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) under Orea's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Julien Serra at OCIM at [email protected]. OCIM's office is located at 30 avenue Franklin Roosevelt, Paris 75008 France. Orea's head office is located at 1090 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 2R9.

About OCIM

Established in Paris in 1961, OCIM is headed by a third-generation member of the founding family. Besides its core historical business in Real Estate, OCIM has diversified into other strategic tangible assets such as coinage Precious Metals via its Geneva-based subsidiary. As a Merchant, OCIM trades physical metals across the full value chain, from producers to end users. As a Financier, OCIM invests in a wide variety of instruments and provides financing to the value chain with equity, debt, and alternative investments.

