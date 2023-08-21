OCEU and IHSA to work together to ensure inclusive workplace

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (IHSA) and the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (CUPE 1750) are proud to announce they will undertake a joint independent assessment to identify opportunities for improvement in IHSA's practices, policies, and collective agreement language regarding equitable employee experience, including recruitment, retention, development, and mentorship.

"The agreement reached with the IHSA, represents a major step towards a more inclusive workplace," says Harry Goslin, president of OCEU/CUPE 1750. "Through the independent assessment, we will work together to address any identified gaps that will provide opportunities for professional development and advancement."

OCEU and IHSA are committed to fostering a workplace culture that supports equity, diversity, and inclusivity at IHSA, which includes ensuring there are no systemic barriers in recruitment, retention, development, and mentorship, and have embarked upon joint efforts to address equity, diversity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

Enzo Garritano, IHSA's President and CEO stated, "I want to thank our dedicated staff for their past, current, and future efforts in supporting and fostering a workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion, as we continue to build a more equitable employment experience."

The Ontario Compensation Employees Union, also known as CUPE 1750, represents over 3700 members who are employed with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) and the Infrastructure Health & Safety Association (IHSA).

IHSA provides health and safety training and resources for high-risk sectors including construction, electrical utilities, and transportation industries. OCEU members at IHSA deliver training and other services that control and eliminate safety hazards in work environments involving high-risk activities.

