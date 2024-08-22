OCEANIC ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE

TSX Venture Exchange: FEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Chris Batalha as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and executive director of the Company. Mr. Batalha replaces Mr. Bing Pan who served as the Company's Interim CEO.

Chris Batalha returns to the Company, having previously served as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary from 2014 to the end of 2022. He has a deep understanding of the Company, its assets and will help reinvigorate the Company's mandate of pursuing strategic investment partners or other corporate strategic initiatives.

About Chris Batalha

Mr. Batalha is a seasoned mining executive with close to 20 years' professional experience. For the past decade he has held progressively senior positions, including as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Artemis Gold Inc. and Oceanic. Prior to that he served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Atlantic Gold Corporation ("Atlantic") where he played a key role in Atlantic's development, construction and operations, which culminated in the $800 million sale of Atlantic.

Chris is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. (www.oceanicironore.com)

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman

+604 566-9080

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.