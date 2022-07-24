OCEANAGOLD STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

BRISBANE, Australia, July 24, 2022 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its Executive Leadership Team ("ELT"), comprising the creation and appointment into the roles of Chief Operating Officer Asia-Pacific, Chief Operating Officer Americas, as well as Chief Technical and Projects Officer.

Mr. Scott Sullivan, who is the current Chief Operating Officer, will transition to the new Chief Technical and Projects Officer role in the fourth quarter of 2022, leading group-wide technical functions and providing strategic direction on studies and execution of major projects. In this role he will also lead the evaluation of growth opportunities, the adoption of major new technology and the delivery of carbon and energy reduction projects.

Following Mr. Sullivan's transition to his new role, the current Executive Vice President Exploration and Development, Mr. Craig Feebrey, will return to his previous role of Executive Vice President Exploration. This will allow Mr. Feebrey to focus on the Company's mineral resources and existing exploration portfolio as well as the identification and evaluation of future opportunities.

OceanaGold is moving to a regional Chief Operating Officer model in recognition of the level of opportunity in each of our regions requiring executive-level support and the spread of time zones in which we operate. Mr. Peter Sharpe will join OceanaGold and the ELT as Chief Operating Officer Asia-Pacific, based in Brisbane, Australia. He will be accountable for the Waihi and Macraes operations in New Zealand and the Didipio mine in the Philippines, as well as the Company's Asset Management and Continuous Improvement functions. Mr. Sharpe is expected to join OceanaGold in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Current Executive General Manager of the Haile Gold Mine in the United States, Mr. David Londono, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer Americas and the ELT, effective immediately, where he will continue leading the Haile operation's transformation and development of the Haile Underground once permitted.

OceanaGold President and CEO, Mr. Gerard Bond, said "I am delighted to welcome Peter Sharpe to OceanaGold. Together with Scott, David and Craig we will have exceptional technical depth and capability and experience of working across multiple geographies. Peter brings excellent operational and leadership experience that will support the safe and responsible delivery of the full potential from our operations in line with our strategy."

"I am very pleased to recognise and reward David's strong leadership and the performance of the Haile Gold Mine in the United States with his promotion to the role of Chief Operating Officer Americas. David is an exceptional leader of a great team implementing an impressive series of improvements at Haile, providing the basis of confidence for future opportunities."

"As we drive our strategy forward, Scott Sullivan, as Chief Technical and Projects Officer, will partner with the COO's to maximise value from our existing operations and he will lead the assessment of future opportunities. Responsibilities will include providing expert technical support, energy efficiency and emissions reduction initiatives, studies and projects and in particular overall leadership of the Waihi North Project, including the Wharekirauponga Underground opportunity."

Mr Bond continued, "I am very grateful to Craig for leading our technical and project functions, in addition to group-wide exploration, over the last 18 months. As Executive Vice President Exploration, Craig will lead our focused program of enhanced brownfields and greenfields drilling to replace mined ounces and look to capture and evaluate future orebodies in our geographies of interest."

About Peter Sharpe :

Peter Sharpe is a mining executive with over 25 years of broad-based industry experience spanning Australia, Papua New Guinea, North America and South America. Prior to joining OceanaGold, Mr. Sharpe spent the vast majority of his career working for various operations across the three major mining companies of Newcrest, South 32 and BHP.

He is currently employed by Newcrest where he has held senior leadership roles over the last six years, including General Manager at Cadia, General Manager at Lihir and most recently as the Director of Integration for the recently acquired Pretium Resources Inc. in Canada. Prior to joining Newcrest, Mr. Sharpe had 18 years with BHP and South32 where he held a number of senior leadership roles including VP Operations Cannington, Asset President NSW Energy Coal and VP Colombia Coal where he represented BHP's 33% JV interest in Cerrejon in Colombia. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from the University of Newcastle.

About Scott Sullivan :

Scott Sullivan is a mining executive with over 30 years of broad-based industry experience spanning Australia, Papua New Guinea, Africa and North America. He has diversified experience in strategic planning of mining operations and smelters, project development and commissioning, mine optimisation, restructuring and expansion, sustainability and government relations.

Prior to joining OceanaGold, Mr. Sullivan was CEO of Paladin Energy Ltd, and prior to that, General Manager of Newcrest's Telfer Gold Mine, CEO of Attila Resources (now New Century Resources) and Managing Director of Minbos Resources. Mr. Sullivan is also a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining with first class honours and an MBA.

About Craig Feebrey:

Craig Feebrey joined OceanaGold in November 2015 and is an experienced geologist with over 30 years of global exploration and commercial success. Mr. Feebrey has held several executive, senior technical, and management positions across major international mining organisations and junior exploration companies. His focus has been in gold and copper exploration, business development, and mining across Australia, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

Mr. Feebrey is a Chartered Professional Geologist and holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Geology) and Master of Science degree from Hokkaido University, Japan, and a Bachelor of Science and Graduate Diploma of Science from the University of New England, Australia. He is a fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists, and a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Australian Institute of Company Directors.

About David Londono :

David Londono has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, having worked in different countries and various commodities, including coal, copper and gold. Mr. Londono joined OceanaGold in July 2021, as Executive General Manager of the Haile Gold Mine, where he has made a positive impact to the bottom line by driving operational success, focusing on safety, efficiency and profitability. He was previously the General Manager for Detour Gold Corporation where he turned around the operation before being sold to Kirkland Lake Gold. Mr. Londono has also worked for AngloGold Ashanti and Barrick Gold in different senior operating and technical capacities.

Mr. Londono started his career in Colombia as mine supervisor at the Cerrejon coal mine, one of the world's largest open pits. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mine Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Colombia, a Master of Science in Earth and Systems Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and an MBA from Regis University.

Authorised for release to market by OceanaGold Corporate Company Secretary, Liang Tang.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental, and social performance. For 31 years, we have been contributing to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created an industry-leading pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including Didipio Mine in the Philippines; Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corporation and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

For further information: Investor Relations: Brian Martin, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604 763 4438, [email protected]; Sabina Srubiski, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-351-7909, [email protected]; Media Relations: Melissa Bowerman, Group Manager, Communications, Tel: +61 407 783 270, [email protected]