OceanaGold Significantly Increases Exploration Target at the Martha Underground in New Zealand

Extensional drilling discovering larger areas of mineralisation

Recent drilling achieving significant, high-grade intercepts that include:

38.4 metres @ 8.1 g/t Gold , 10.1 g/t Silver on Edward-Martha Veins

11.9 metres @ 13.7 g/t Gold , 32.9 g/t Silver on Empire Vein

8.5 metres @ 17.8 g/t Gold , 65.0 g/t Silver on Empire-Empire HW Veins

8.1 metres* @ 16.5 g/t Gold , 35.0 g/t Silver on Royal Vein

3.5 metres @ 31.7 g/t Gold , 100.7 g/t Silver on Rex Vein

2.9 metres @ 36.1 g/t Gold , 90.5 g/t Silver on Rex Vein

5.3 metres @ 19.2 g/t Gold , 15.1 g/t Silver on Dreadnought Vein

12.1 metres @ 7.6 g/t Gold, 21.2 g/t Silver on Martha-Mary Veins

15.1 metres* @ 5.2 g/t Gold, 64.9 g/t Silver on Welcome Vein

5.4 metres @ 14.4 g/t Gold, 153.4 g/t Silver on Alexandra HW Vein

* Downhole length as true width not determined

Mick Wilkes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "Our investment in extensive exploration at the Martha Underground at Waihi continues to create significant value for shareholders. In addition to the current 331,000 ounces of Indicated gold resources and 667,000 ounces Inferred gold resources, we are now targeting an additional 8 to 10 million tonnes of ore grading 4 to 6 g/t gold."

He went on to say, "We are currently working on an all-encompassing study that will capture the various projects we are contemplating for the Waihi Mine. The study will evaluate timing of new source feeds and potential upgrades to our existing processing facility. We expect to complete this study in the first half of 2020."

"With the Martha Underground project fully permitted, currently in construction and with ongoing exploration drilling to further prove up and convert resources, we are moving closer to securing a long-term future at Waihi. The growth at Waihi also aligns well with the central government's mandate to enhance the livelihoods of rural communities. The operation employs more than 350 staff and contractors and has contributed significant socio-economic benefits to the local economy."

In August 2018, an exploration target ranging between 5 million and 8 million tonnes at a grade of between 4 and 6 g/t gold was announced for the Martha Underground Project. Subsequent surface and underground drilling within the exploration target volume resulted in substantial increases in Indicated and Inferred Resources which were reported on March 7, 2019. This resource is now subject to an extensive resource conversion drill program with a targeted completion expected in the first quarter of 2020.

Furthermore, the additional drilling and subsequent review of historical cross-cut sample data has resulted in an upward revision of the exploration target, this being potential mineralisation that is in addition to the existing resources. The increased exploration target now ranges between 8 million and 10 million tonnes at a grade of between 4 and 6 g/t of gold. This exploration target is based on the assessment of surface and underground drill data collected by the Company in addition to the significant amount of historical and archived geological and mine data from over a century of mining activity at Waihi.

The exploration target is conceptual in nature and insufficient exploration has been undertaken in the areas that this exploration target relates to estimate a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. The revised exploration target volume will be drill tested over the period of 2020 and 2021 as drilling capacity transitions from the current reserve conversion drill campaign.

In March 2019, a resource was reported for the Project of 2.1Mt at 4.84 g/t gold for 331,000 ounces of gold as an Indicated resource and 4.5Mt at 4.59 g/t gold for 667,000 ounces as an Inferred resource. Following this significant increase in mineral resource for the Project, drilling has continued from the two, 900m long, 920- and 800-metre level drill drives and from several surface locations (Table 1, Figure 2).

Since the commencement of the Martha Underground drill program, approximately 77,500 metres have been drilled to identify and define mineralisation along sections of the Martha, Royal, Empire, Edward and Rex veins (Figure 1) and associated mineralised structures that are expected to support the resource model and life of mine plan at Waihi. Since receipt of the Martha Underground consents (permits), approximately six underground and two surface rigs have been utilised to grow the Inferred Resource base and convert to Indicated Resources. To-date, approximately 60% of the planned drilling has been completed at the Martha Underground. Drilling is scheduled to continue over the next 12 months for resource conversion and increase the resource base through a combination of step-out and infill drilling.

Table 1 – Significant intersections from the Waihi Martha underground resource drilling.

Hole ID East# (metres) North# (metres) Collar

RL (metres) Az# Dip From

(m) To

(m) True width

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) Silver

Grade

(g/t) Vein



800DC2MN1336 395788.6 643012.8 781.3 4.6 -59.6 294.30 300.60 6.3* 12.28 25.3 Loop No1

800DC2MR1362 395788.0 643014.1 783.5 350.1 10.6 101.40 112.40 8.5 17.79 65.0 Empire-Empire HW

800DC3RN1375 395720.5 642942.4 783.5 134.8 -20.9 81.50 82.90 1.3 22.60 50.0 Royal

800DC3RR1383 395719.4 642941.8 784.0 158.7 -4.2 61.40 62.80 1.3 20.47 19.2 Royal

800DC4MR1304 395671.0 642977.5 784.8 353.2 -28.1 160.90 165.50 3.4 8.76 18.5 Alexandra HW

800DC5MN1335 395558.9 642941.6 786.1 349.7 -39.7 140.30 144.40 2.8 8.87 16.0 Magazine

800DC5MN1345 395558.5 642940.2 787.0 337.0 -19.8 103.65 112.90 5.5 6.51 15.7 Magazine HW

800DC5MN1351 395557.3 642941.0 786.9 313.0 -16.9 95.20 98.00 2.6 12.55 18.5 Alexandra

800DC7MN1337 395496.2 642897.1 787.0 304.3 -62.7 123.40 133.80 6.7 6.15 12.7 Letter

800DC7MN1355 395495.6 642896.0 786.8 267.0 -61.6 182.60 191.10 4.3 15.39 25.5 Edward

800DC7MN1355 395495.6 642896.0 786.8 267.0 -61.6 211.00 225.60 7.3 4.30 9.9 Edward-Martha

800DC7MN1361 395495.7 642895.2 786.8 244.1 -55.6 209.90 220.80 6.9 5.58 11.1 Edward FW

800DC7MN1370 395496.6 642898.0 786.8 310.9 -49.5 115.80 120.70 3.1 10.26 20.7 Edward FW

800DC7MN1370 395496.6 642898.0 786.8 310.9 -49.5 124.40 169.50 38.4 8.08 10.1 Edward-Martha

800DC7MN1382 395497.8 642898.2 786.9 337.3 -60.0 118.50 121.90 2.2 9.95 14.3 Letter

800DC8MN1341 395510.8 642882.1 788.3 227.1 -2.1 325.40 341.50 8.1 4.37 13.0 Edward FW

800SP1MR1280 395968.1 643098.4 779.0 314.6 -25.5 190.20 204.00 12.3 4.52 12.4 Martha

800SP1MR1283 395967.7 643097.8 779.4 294.8 -9.1 144.80 149.80 3.5 7.64 7.1 Dreadnought

800SP1MR1283 395967.7 643097.8 779.4 294.8 -9.1 211.40 217.30 4.8 8.85 68.6 Harry

800SP1MR1294 395967.7 643097.9 778.9 297.9 -31.6 192.20 204.00 4.4 7.51 13.4 Dreadnought

800SP1MR1299 395967.9 643098.2 778.8 305.9 -36.4 194.70 197.30 2.6* 11.91 14.7 Empire

800SP1MR1299 395967.9 643098.2 778.8 305.9 -36.4 208.90 218.80 8.7 8.96 25.9 Martha

800SP1MR1305 395968.0 643098.4 778.9 315.1 -34.0 192.40 203.70 9.8 5.46 17.3 Martha

800SP1MR1307 395967.8 643098.1 779.5 303.1 -7.2 119.40 124.90 5.3 19.17 15.1 Dreadnought

800SP1MR1316 395967.8 643098.2 779.7 307.4 0.6 116.80 118.20 1.4 25.46 44.2 Dreadnought

800SP1MR1316 395967.8 643098.2 779.7 307.4 0.6 171.00 180.10 7.4 6.45 16.4 Harry

800SP1MR1317 395967.8 643098.4 779.2 307.1 -20.1 173.20 175.90 1.8 38.40 139.5 Empire

800SP1MR1317 395967.8 643098.4 779.2 307.1 -20.1 183.70 195.20 8.3 6.00 18.6 Empire

800SP1MR1317 395967.8 643098.4 779.2 307.1 -20.1 202.80 212.00 8.5 4.63 9.0 Martha

800SP1MR1322 395967.7 643098.2 778.5 304.0 -44.7 222.80 234.00 8.1 5.27 25.0 Martha

800SP1MR1324 395967.2 643098.6 778.2 294.4 -45.0 273.80 276.30 1.0 21.65 21.8 ?

800SP1MR1328 395967.1 643098.4 778.3 288.2 -39.7 243.95 249.10 2.9 10.53 51.1 Martha

800SP3MR1293 395967.1 643097.4 778.7 349.4 -7.7 147.70 156.10 7.3 5.77 14.7 Empire

800SP3MR1300 395991.2 643115.5 779.4 13.2 -17.7 240.80 246.50 4.9 5.37 7.8 Empire HW

800SP3MR1300 395991.2 643115.5 779.4 13.2 -17.7 255.00 258.60 3.6 8.19 13.0 Martha

920SP2MR1285 396155.3 643097.3 922.2 324.3 -16.5 228.80 230.00 1.2* 66.70 45.8 Empire

920SP2MR1285 396155.3 643097.3 922.2 324.3 -16.5 348.80 351.40 1.7 17.95 80.2 Martha

920SP2MR1302 396156.1 643097.3 922.6 339.0 -6.1 361.00 373.40 11.1 4.15 7.3 Martha FW

920SP2MR1313 396155.4 643097.3 922.0 323.6 -21.7 249.00 249.50 0.5* 94.90 59.2 Empire

920SP3MR1314 396039.0 643058.1 921.1 346.2 -22.9 238.80 239.20 0.3 104.00 65.0 Empire

920SP3MR1327 396039.1 643058.3 921.2 344.6 -17.2 258.80 261.40 2.4 14.38 904.1 State FW

920SP7MN1290 395579.7 642900.4 922.5 339.4 -14.6 72.90 87.90 13.0 5.41 37.5 Empire

920SP8MR1315 395477.1 642861.2 924.8 291.7 -25.1 179.70 181.30 1.2 30.66 426.8 Welcome

920SP8MR1315 395477.1 642861.2 924.8 291.7 -25.1 182.90 186.60 2.0 27.55 247.3 Welcome

920SP8MR1315 395477.1 642861.2 924.8 291.7 -25.1 193.30 194.60 1.3* 41.11 163.0 Welcome

920SP8MR1323 395477.3 642861.3 924.5 294.7 -32.7 106.20 107.10 0.9 46.80 177.0 Edward

920SP8MR1354 395480.0 642863.5 925.5 326.8 -11.0 132.40 133.10 0.5 69.80 351.0 Edward

920SP8MR1363 395480.6 642863.4 924.9 340.5 -29.0 116.40 117.10 0.6 52.40 398.0 Empire

920SP8MR1363 395480.6 642863.4 924.9 340.5 -29.0 138.60 141.90 3.0 7.29 45.4 Empire FW

920SP9MN1286 395464.8 642831.8 925.9 227.7 -19.9 58.90 67.00 8.1* 16.46 35.0 Royal

920SP9MR1309 395464.3 642833.1 926.3 262.7 -11.1 147.00 156.90 5.0 15.26 62.6 Edward

920SP9MR1318 395464.1 642835.0 925.0 302.5 -40.4 124.80 136.80 7.7 12.69 20.9 Edward

920SP9MR1320 395464.4 642833.9 926.1 282.1 -15.7 92.10 99.10 6.8 7.32 31.7 Edward

920SP9MR1339 395464.5 642833.9 925.5 276.5 -43.2 130.30 133.80 3.5* 16.82 203.1 Edward

920SP9MR1339 395464.5 642833.9 925.5 276.5 -43.2 138.50 144.80 6.3* 14.60 58.3 Edward

920SP9MR1352 395464.6 642833.3 925.8 259.4 -32.5 118.90 129.80 5.1 9.01 26.8 Edward

920SP9MR1369 395464.8 642832.6 925.9 238.8 -28.8 83.60 84.10 0.4 86.90 2200.0 Royal

920SP9MR1376 395464.9 642832.3 926.0 233.4 -18.2 70.60 85.00 13.8 6.67 153.0 Royal

UW686 395746.8 642852.2 1117.1 323.6 -33.0 174.90 183.80 5.1 13.33 48.0 Princess

UW686 395746.8 642852.2 1117.1 323.6 -33.0 285.20 288.00 2.8* 22.90 52.0 Alexandra

UW689 395273.4 642735.4 1128.0 356.3 -35.1 214.15 229.25 15.1* 5.17 64.9 Welcome

UW691 395708.6 642827.9 1118.1 316.5 -37.2 241.40 258.20 11.9 13.69 32.9 Empire

UW691 395708.6 642827.9 1118.1 316.5 -37.2 337.80 349.70 5.4 14.39 153.4 Alexandra HW

UW696 395950.4 643247.6 1114.8 323.9 -45.1 244.00 257.80 10.1 4.12 13.1 Martha FW

UW696 395950.4 643247.6 1114.8 323.9 -45.1 280.10 282.60 2.3 12.52 47.3 Mary

UW699A 395961.0 643233.1 1114.8 300.3 -27.7 251.50 256.25 2.4 11.15 37.1 Martha

UW701 395961.3 643233.2 1114.9 308.1 -27.1 234.30 236.10 1.4 54.33 123.5 Martha

UW706 395583.4 642748.9 1123.3 134.4 -29.4 219.45 223.00 3.0 26.80 86.3 Rex

UW710 395582.9 642749.6 1123.4 132.1 -36.2 226.00 229.50 3.2 14.99 18.1 Rex

UW712 395583.7 642749.3 1123.4 125.1 -28.1 225.40 227.00 1.5 26.15 203.0 Rex

UW713 395961.7 643233.7 1114.9 295.0 -26.3 245.70 246.90 0.9 41.30 221.0 Martha

UW713 395961.7 643233.7 1114.9 295.0 -26.3 251.80 255.40 3.1 16.94 405.7 Martha

UW714 395584.5 642598.7 1113.3 104.1 -52.2 131.80 132.50 0.6 47.10 142.0 Rex

UW717 395584.4 642599.2 1113.4 94.6 -59.0 150.00 152.00 1.5 14.61 11.0 Rex

UW718 395583.8 642749.8 1123.3 116.3 -31.0 234.40 238.00 3.5 31.66 100.7 Rex

UW719 395584.9 642599.7 1113.4 86.7 -48.7 153.00 159.80 2.9 36.08 90.5 Rex

UW721 395583.3 642750.1 1123.3 115.5 -37.8 242.60 246.60 3.3 8.73 10.0 Rex

UW722 395584.9 642598.9 1113.4 74.8 -49.9 194.60 198.50 2.0 14.18 14.4 Rex

UW724 395963.7 643232.6 1114.9 297.7 -49.0 294.30 298.40 2.4 11.03 12.5 Martha

UW726 395951.9 643184.2 1115.0 301.4 -38.5 311.50 320.50 8.1 7.72 18.5 Martha

UW727A 395952.0 643182.9 1115.0 301.7 -44.2 310.80 328.60 12.1 7.57 21.2 Martha-Mary

UW727A 395952.0 643182.9 1115.0 301.7 -44.2 324.00 327.50 2.5 21.80 35.2 Mary

UW728 395580.7 642602.5 1113.5 300.3 -37.0 391.00 393.20 1.2 33.15 1297.4 Edward



All drill data in relation to the Waihi Project can be found on the Company's website at http://www.oceanagold.com/investor-centre/filings/. In line with ASX listing requirements, OceanaGold has appended the information required by JORC Table 1 for Waihi Exploration Results to its ASX announcement. JORC Table 1 is not required under National Instrument 43-101. Readers are referred to the ASX website at www.asx.com.au or the OceanaGold website at www.oceanagold.com to view JORC Table 1.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

In 2019, the Company expects to produce between 500,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold and 14,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper at All-In Sustaining Costs ranging between $850 and $900 per ounce sold.

Competent/Qualified Person's Statement

The exploration results were prepared in accordance with the standards set out in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). The JORC Code is the accepted reporting standard for the Australian Stock Exchange Limited ("ASX").

Information relating to Waihi exploration results in this document has been verified by Lorrance Torckler, a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and an employee of OceanaGold. Mr Torckler has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of the NI 43-101. Mr Torckler consents to the inclusion in this public report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

