OceanaGold Receives Regulatory Approval for IPO and Provides First Quarter 2024 Operating Results for Didipio

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX:OGC) (OTCQX:OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. ("OGPI"), has received preliminary regulatory approvals from the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. ("PSE") in relation to the initial public offering of 20% of the outstanding common shares of OGPI (the "Offering"). Completion of the Offering remains subject to fulfillment of certain conditions including receipt of the final permit to sell. OGPI holds the Company's interest in the Didipio Mine and pursuant to the terms of the renewed Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement ("FTAA") is required to list its common shares on the PSE. The Offering is expected to be completed in May 2024.

The Offering is a secondary offering of OGPI's common shares, with the proceeds from the offering, net of taxes and listing expenses, to be applied by OceanaGold towards the repayment of the Company's debt. The Company had drawn bank debt of $135M at December 31, 2023.

OceanaGold is also providing preliminary First Quarter 2024 operating results for the Didipio mine for inclusion in the prospectus for the Offering. For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, the Didipio mine produced 26,312 ounces of gold and 3,015 tonnes of copper, which is in-line with its full-year plan and 2024 guidance. Gold sales for the quarter totalled 31,863 ounces of gold and 3,180 tonnes of copper.

Didipio remains on track to deliver its 2024 guidance, with the mine expected to produce between 120,000 and 135,000 ounces of gold and 12,000 to 14,000 tonnes of copper at an All in Sustaining Cost of between $750 and $850 per ounce.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by P. Sharpe, a qualified person under NI 43-101, who is the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Asia-Pacific.

