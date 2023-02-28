OCEANAGOLD PROVIDES REVISION OF EX-DIVIDEND DATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (the "Company") refers to its announcement dated 21 February 2023 containing declaration of a semi-annual dividend of US$0.01 per share.

The date on which the Company's common shares trade on an ex-dividend basis has now been revised by one day to Wednesday 8 March 2023. Please refer to the table below for the revised key dates:

Declaration of Dividend Tuesday, 21 February 2023 Common shares trade on an ex-dividend basis (TSX) Wednesday, 8 March 2023 Record Date Thursday, 9 March 2023 Dividend Payment Date Friday, 28 April 2023

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

For further information: Investor Relations: Brian Martin, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604 678-4096, [email protected]