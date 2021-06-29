OceanaGold Corporation - Report as to Voting Results Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of voting at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares of OceanaGold Corporation (the "Company") held on 29 June 2021 Virtually (the "Meeting").

1 Election of Directors

Resolutions electing and re-electing each of Ian M. Reid, Craig J. Nelsen, Catherine A. Gignac, Sandra M. Dodds, Paul Benson, Michael J McMullen and Michael H. L. Holmes as directors of the Company were passed by ordinary resolution.

The votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Directors Votes for Votes Withheld Ian M. Reid 332,074,060 69.19% 147,882,780 30.81% Craig J. Nelsen 463,453,203 96.56% 16,503,637 3.44% Catherine A. Gignac 459,319,530 95.70% 20,637,310 4.30% Sandra M. Dodds 462,391,578 96.34% 17,565,262 3.66% Paul Benson 478,626,919 99.72% 1,330,021 0.28% Michael J. McMullen 478,599,477 99.72% 1,357,463 0.28% Michael H. L. Homes 365,943,636 76.25% 114,013,204 23.75%

2 Appointment of Auditors

A resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the board of the Company to fix their remuneration was approved by ordinary resolution.

Votes for Votes withheld 522,733,635 98.24% 9,385,181 1.76%









3 Advance Notice Policy

A resolution on the Company's Advance Notice Policy was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes for Votes against 446,206,485 92.97% 33,750,455 7.03%









4 Performance Share Rights Plan

A resolution on the Company's adoption of Performance Rights Share Plan was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes for Votes against 421,999,076 88.02% 57,412,913 11.98%









5 Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to Executive compensation was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes for Votes against 457,868,629 95.51% 21,543,360 4.49%









For additional information, please see the Company's management information circular dated 28 May 2021 filed in connection with the Meeting.

DATED this 29th day of June 2021.

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

By:

Liang Tang

Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

