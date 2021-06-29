OceanaGold Corporation - Report as to Voting Results Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of voting at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares of OceanaGold Corporation (the "Company") held on 29 June 2021 Virtually (the "Meeting").

1          Election of Directors

Resolutions electing and re-electing each of Ian M. Reid, Craig J. Nelsen, Catherine A. Gignac, Sandra M. Dodds, Paul Benson, Michael J McMullen and Michael H. L. Holmes as directors of the Company were passed by ordinary resolution.

The votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Directors

Votes for

Votes Withheld

Ian M. Reid

332,074,060

69.19%

147,882,780

30.81%

Craig J. Nelsen

463,453,203

96.56%

16,503,637

3.44%

Catherine A. Gignac

459,319,530

95.70%

20,637,310

4.30%

Sandra M. Dodds

462,391,578

96.34%

17,565,262

3.66%

Paul Benson

478,626,919

99.72%

1,330,021

0.28%

Michael J. McMullen

478,599,477

99.72%

1,357,463

0.28%

Michael H. L. Homes

365,943,636

76.25%

114,013,204

23.75%

2          Appointment of Auditors

A resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the board of the Company to fix their remuneration was approved by ordinary resolution.

Votes for

Votes withheld

522,733,635

98.24%

9,385,181

1.76%




3          Advance Notice Policy

A resolution on the Company's Advance Notice Policy was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes for

Votes against

446,206,485

92.97%

33,750,455

7.03%




4          Performance Share Rights Plan

A resolution on the Company's adoption of Performance Rights Share Plan was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes for

Votes against

421,999,076

88.02%

57,412,913

11.98%




5          Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to Executive compensation was passed by ordinary resolution.

Votes for

Votes against

457,868,629

95.51%

21,543,360

4.49%




For additional information, please see the Company's management information circular dated 28 May 2021 filed in connection with the Meeting.

DATEthis 29th day of June 2021.
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION

By:

Liang Tang
Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Company Secretary

