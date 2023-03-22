OceanaGold Appoints Marius van Niekerk as Chief Financial Officer

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marius van Niekerk as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This appointment has arisen due to the current Chief Financial Officer, Scott McQueen, advising the Company he did not wish to relocate to Vancouver, Canada for family reasons. Marius is expected to commence in around the middle of 2023 and will be based in the Company's corporate office in Vancouver. Scott is committed to supporting a smooth transition and will be continuing with the Company until February 2024, during which time he will also drive a number of key projects.

OceanaGold President and Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Bond, said "Scott is a high calibre, high integrity Chief Financial Officer and his resilience and dedication to the Company was pivotal in recent years of considerable change and challenge in ensuring the Company was able to emerge strongly. He made an immense contribution to the organization and will leave OceanaGold with our best wishes and much gratitude for his six years of business and financial leadership."

Mr. Bond further stated, "I am delighted to welcome Marius to OceanaGold and look forward to his depth and breadth of global commercial and financial expertise, both in the resources and technology industries, being applied to catalyse the realisation of the full potential of OceanaGold's assets and opportunities."

Marius holds a Bachelor in Economic and Management Sciences from the University of Pretoria, an Honours in Accounting Sciences from the University of South Africa and he is a Chartered Accountant in South Africa and a CPA in Canada. He has 25 years of broad-based mining and technology industry experience spanning South Africa, the UK, Mozambique, Singapore and Canada. Marius spent 13 years with BHP and joins OceanaGold from Newcrest Mining, where he is currently Vice President, Finance - Americas, based in Vancouver. From 2019-2023 he was responsible for the commercial integration and financial and commercial oversight of the Red Chris and Brucejack mines in British Columbia, Canada.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

For further information: Investor Relations: Brian Martin, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-763 4438, [email protected]; Media Relations: Melissa Bowerman, Group Manager, Communications, Tel: +61 730 740 509, [email protected]