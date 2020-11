OceanaGold Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Sandra Dodds to the Board of Directors (the "Board") as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 5 November 2020.

"We are pleased to welcome Sandra to the Board of Directors at OceanaGold," said Ian Reid, Chairman of the Board. "She brings with her extensive Executive experience working in New Zealand, a strong understanding of ESG and a broad industrial background. We look forward to her contributions to OceanaGold as we embark on a chapter of significant organic growth in the Waihi District and at Macraes."

Ms. Dodds is an experienced Non-Executive Director with over 25 years as an operational and financial Executive. She began her career as a Chartered Accountant at KPMG in New Zealand and transitioned to operational roles thereafter. Most recently, Ms. Dodds was Chief Executive Officer Urban Infrastructure at Broadspectrum where she had full Executive responsibility for the strategy, operations and performance for multiple business units across Australia and New Zealand. Prior to her time at Broadspectrum, Ms. Dodds spent ten years at Downer EDI Limited in several executive roles, including as CFO for Downer Works Global, Executive General Manager Operations and CEO of Downer Asia.

She is currently a Non-Executive Director at Snowy Hydro Limited, MACA Limited and operates her own infrastructure consultancy SDB Advisory Services. Ms. Dodds has served on several boards since 2014 as Chair of TW Power Services Limited a Director of Infrastructure Partnerships Australia and Sydney Harbour Ferries Limited.

Ms. Dodds received her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Otago in New Zealand. She is a Fellow for the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Authorised for release to market by OceanaGold Acting EVP, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Chris Hansen.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

For 2020, and subject to the cautionary statement below, the Company expects to produce between 340,000 and 360,000 ounces of gold from Haile, Waihi and Macraes combined at a consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs ranging from $1,050 to $1,100 per ounce sold.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, achievement of guidance, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corporation and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the outbreak of an infectious disease, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

For further information: Investor Relations, Sam Pazuki, Tel: +1 416 915 3123, [email protected]; Media Relations, Melissa Bowerman, Tel: + 61 407 783 270, [email protected]

