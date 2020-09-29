Ocean Platform Joins apps.health Marketplace to Help Connect Patients with Healthcare Providers

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ocean Platform, Canada's leading EMR-integrated digital health suite for patient engagement, is now available on apps.health, a digital health app marketplace and innovation hub from WELL Health. With this release, CognisantMD is also launching a series of powerful new tools and features for OSCAR Pro Electronic Medical Record (EMR) through its enhanced Cloud Connect API integration.

Over 13,000 healthcare providers across the country use the Ocean Platform to allow Canadians to securely share health information, update their patient record, and connect with their physicians each day. The Ocean library of editable intake forms, consent forms, and patient history tools connects directly to a suite of integrated patient tools, providing an easy way to collect information from patients and conduct eReferrals.

The first version of Ocean for OSCAR EMR was launched in 2015, with a focus on patient forms presented on waiting room tablets and patient forms at home. With the newly released Cloud Connect integration, OSCAR Pro EMR users now have access to a full suite of tools and features including secure patient messages, appointment reminders, check-in kiosks, website forms with patient attachments, patient surveys and seamlessly integrated eReferrals.

"COVID-19 forced physicians to reinvent the way they deliver patient care, virtually overnight. Today, every healthcare provider needs to have access to proven, secure digital health solutions that can support this continually evolving approach to healthcare," said Jeff Kavanagh, President, CognisantMD. "We're pleased to join with other innovative technology providers to address these urgent needs and connect with the healthcare community through the apps.health marketplace."

In addition to Ocean's Tablet, Patient Messages, and Studies product offerings, OSCAR Pro EMR users can now access the following products and features:





Check-In Kiosks - Streamline check-in and enforce social distancing on a kiosk with optional demographic updates, screening, consent forms and more;

Patient Reminders - Schedule automatic reminders about upcoming appointments, conduct patient experience surveys, and automate follow-up messages after appointments;

Patient Authenticated Website Forms - Securely accept photos and attachments from your patients;

Advanced eReferral Capabilities - Launch the Ocean Healthmap from the Consultations window, seamlessly send referrals and upload referral attachments, and allow Ocean to automatically update the consult in OSCAR as the status of the referral changes.

About CognisantMD

CognisantMD is the nation's leading provider of EMR-integrated patient engagement and eReferral solutions. The cloud-based platform is used by over 13,000 healthcare providers across Canada to securely connect with patients, share patient health information, and seamlessly update patient records. With a library of thousands of clinical and administrative forms, the Ocean Platform supports the secure exchange of patient data through a full suite of tools including Online Booking, Check-in Kiosks, Patient Tablets, Patient Messages, Patient Reminders, Website Forms, Ocean Studies and eReferrals. To learn more about the Ocean Platform or request a demo, visit cognisantmd.com.

SOURCE CognisantMD

For further information: Victoria Badgley, [email protected], (888) 864 8655 ext. 703

Related Links

www.cognisantmd.com

