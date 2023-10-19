OCEAN PARTNERS HOLDINGS LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF DORÉ COPPER MINING CORP.

MAIDENHEAD, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Ocean Partners Holdings Limited ("Ocean Partners") announced today that it has acquired common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Doré Copper Mining Corp. ("Doré Copper").

On October 18, 2023, Ocean Partners, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ocean Partners UK Ltd. ("OPUK"), acquired 2,058,000 Common Shares pursuant to a private agreement effected by way of block trades, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange and other alternative markets, for consideration of $0.19885 per Common Share and $409,233.30 in total (the "Transaction").

Immediately before the Transaction, Ocean Partners, through OPUK and other wholly-owned subsidiaries, owned 15,273,352 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.61% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately after the Transaction, Ocean Partners, through OPUK and other wholly-owned subsidiaries, owned 17,331,352 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.71% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, which is an increase of approximately 2.10% in its securityholding percentage in the Common Shares and an increase of approximately 3.80% in its securityholding percentage in the Common Shares since its early warning report dated October 4, 2023.

Ocean Partners acquired ownership of and control over the 2,058,000 Common Shares. Ocean Partners' acquisition of the Common Shares in connection with the Transaction was made for investment purposes.

Subject to changes in market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of Doré Copper's securities, Doré Copper's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Ocean Partners intends to acquire additional Common Shares. Other than as stated above, Ocean Partners and its joint actors currently have no plans or future intentions which relate to, or would result in, any of the actions requiring disclosure under the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws. However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of Doré Copper's securities, Doré Copper's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Ocean Partners and its joint actors may develop such plans or intentions in the future and may from time to time dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Common Shares or other securities of Doré Copper.

This news release is being issued under the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available under the SEDAR+ profile of Doré Copper at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, you may also contact Siva Pillay, Co-CEO of Ocean Partners, at +44 1628 644 060. Ocean Partners' address is Third Floor, The Pearce Building, West Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire, United Kingdom, SL6 1RL. The address of the head office of Doré Copper is 130 King Street West, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E3.

