Ocean Orthodontics Joins Canadian Orthodontic Partners' National Network

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Orthodontic Partners (COP) has announced its new partnership with Ocean Orthodontics, and Dr. Brent Douglas. The new Partner will join COP's network of 51 member clinics across the country.

Ocean Orthodontics, located in Vancouver, BC, has evolved into a leading practice by focusing on excellence in patient care, comprehensive diagnostics, facial aesthetics and the importance of airways to orthodontic treatment. It specializes in complex interdisciplinary cases, utilizing collaborative care with other dental specialists and general dentists. This standard of care will continue to evolve as information and technology continue to progress.

"This exciting partnership is the next step in providing an enhanced level of care and service experience in our clinic," says Dr. Brent Douglas, Lead Orthodontist at Ocean Orthodontics. "Not only will we gain valuable administrative support that will allow us to focus solely on patient care, but we will also be afforded new learning opportunities, drawn from an impressive cache of orthodontic expertise from across Canada. Ocean Orthodontics and Canadian Orthodontic Partners look forward to a bright future together."

This move enables COP to further expand its footprint in BC, and better service patients in the region with best-in-class care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brent Douglas, Associate Dr. Negar Salimi, and all of our new team members from Ocean Orthodontics to the COP network of practices," says Anthony Milonas, President & Chief Executive Officer of COP. "Our organization is built on a foundation of four key values: trust, learning, confidence, and community. As we partner with the Ocean team, we recognize that they, too, operate under these important pillars."

"We're focused on advancing orthodontics in Canada through education and connection," added Dr. John McManaman, COP Founder and Chief Orthodontic Officer. "Sharing a similar philosophy around treatment and patient care, this partnership will further reinforce our ability to deliver quality treatment and build self-esteem in our patients, one beautiful smile at a time. We look forward to incorporating Ocean's various specialities into our reciprocal knowledge base."

Headquartered in Toronto, COP provides management services and collaborative opportunities to a network of orthodontic practices spanning from Vancouver Island to Prince Edward Island. To learn more about the partnership, and the clinic's service offerings, please visit: https://www.vancouverbraces.com

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Imagine what life would be like with a trusted business partner by your side. Canadian Orthodontic Partners helps its national network of community-based clinics to deliver personalized orthodontic treatment — one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the day-to-day administrative functions of each practice, Canadian Orthodontic Partners empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care.

Canadian Orthodontic Partners provides each clinic with tools for growth, opportunities for professional development, and access to a network of highly skilled colleagues. Orthodontist-founded and -led, Canadian Orthodontic Partners' values are rooted in providing superior patient care and treatment outcomes. Through a national network that shares, collaborates, and learns together, the Canadian Orthodontic Partners Vision is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence in Canada.

