Occuspace, Inc., Announces Inclusion in Microsoft's Partner Program with Innovative Occupancy Management Solution

"Partnering with Microsoft is an honor, and we are thrilled about the opportunities it presents," said Nic Halverson, CEO of Occuspace. "It's evident that businesses are looking for smarter ways to operate and provide their visitors with an experience that is both safe and convenient. We make it possible for businesses to never again have to guess how their spaces are used and enable consumers for the first time to make decisions about where they go and when."

"Companies like Occuspace add a new layer of building-level data and insights into Microsoft Power Platform," said Toby Bowers, general manager, Business Applications Group at Microsoft. "Their integration allows our customers to get insights that enables informed decision making and efficient real estate operations. We are pleased that Occuspace is adding value to what we offer our customers."

The increased demand for occupancy monitoring technology is significant. Over the last 12 months, Occuspace has seen 10x year-over-year growth as workplaces and higher education institutions accelerate their reopening plans. Occupancy monitoring provides a proactive and non-invasive way for businesses and schools to manage how their spaces are used.

The Occuspace technology works by monitoring for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals privately in a given space, with machine learning algorithms that turn signal data into real-time foot traffic analysis. Microsoft customers can easily integrate the occupancy data into the Power Platform.

Occuspace is bringing new intelligence to the physical world. By capturing how many people are in a space, Occuspace is helping businesses more accurately understand, control, and improve the way their spaces are being used to enhance the visitor experience and increase efficiencies and cost-savings. The company's easily installed, scalable, and affordable sensor technology is changing how people access and view occupancy data and will make occupancy monitoring a standard moving forward.

