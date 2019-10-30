OCAD University receives approval to grant degrees for the jobs of tomorrow

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Ontario announced changes to the OCAD University Act that will reduce red tape, administrative burden and save money while allowing OCAD U the ability to offer a full range of university level degrees for the jobs of tomorrow.

Until now, legislation limited the types of degrees that OCAD University could offer. To onboard new degrees that would respond to labour market demands, OCAD University expended thousands of hours in staff time and significant amounts of money through a tedious administrative process.

"We are very pleased with the Ontario government's decision to allow for full-degree granting authority at OCAD University," said Dr. Sara Diamond, President and Vice-Chancellor, OCAD University. "The change will allow us to reduce red tape and continue to modernize art and design education to respond to a changing labour market. As a result, OCAD University will be even more of a driving force in the economy by supplying what fuels innovation: career-ready workers who make jobs, as well as take them."

As Ontario's only creative university, OCAD U trains students in areas that are helping close the skills gap in a variety of sectors including, manufacturing, automotive, finance, creative industries and technology. Ninety-four per cent of OCAD U students find jobs after graduation and more than 80 per cent of graduates will operate their own business or work as entrepreneurs.

The skills required for art and design professions are in constant evolution. With this latest announcement, OCAD U will now be able to offer a breadth of university level degrees relevant to contemporary knowledge in the fields of art and design. These changes will allow OCAD U to continue to support Ontario students and compete on the world stage.

About OCAD University (OCAD U)

OCAD University (www.ocadu.ca) is Canada's university of the imagination. Founded in 1876, the university is dedicated to art, design and digital media education, practice and research and to knowledge and invention across a wide range of disciplines.

