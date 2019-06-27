OCAD University President Dr. Sara Diamond Named to the Order of Canada

From the accompanying citation, "President Diamond has contributed immensely to the country's arts, cultural and digital industry landscape. An accomplished and prolific artist, researcher and administrator, her revolutionary work bridges the fields of art, design, science and technology, notably in her current role as President and Vice-Chancellor of OCAD University (OCAD U), and previously at The Banff Centre. Under her visionary direction, she has positioned OCAD U as an eminent leader, one that champions innovative teaching and research, and fosters opportunities for Indigenous education and collaborative partnerships."

Dr. Diamond was nominated for the appointment to the Order of Canada by OCAD U Chancellor Salah Bachir and OCAD U Chancellor Emeritus Catherine (Kiki) Delaney.

"As Chancellor of OCAD University, and a member of the Order of Canada myself, I commend Dr. Diamond for making OCAD U a leading educational institution in terms of innovation, research and design thinking," said Chancellor Bachir. "I see firsthand, how Dr. Diamond advocates for our artists, designers and innovators who deliver creative solutions to create meaningful change."

"Dr. Diamond has been tireless in her promotion of both the intrinsic and economic value of creativity, crossing sectors in the process, and creating new opportunities and knowledge in fields such as healthcare and finance," said Chancellor Emeritus Delaney. "Throughout her career, she has worked in service of our nation, showing profound commitment to the values of equity, diversity, sustainability and community."

Dr. Diamond holds a PhD in Computing, Information Technology and Engineering from the University of East London, a Master's in Digital Media Theory from the University of the Arts London and an Honour's Bachelor of Arts in History and Communications from Simon Fraser University.

The Order of Canada is one of Canada's highest civilian honours. Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order.

