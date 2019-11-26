OC Magazine - A new consumer affairs magazine

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Toxic cleaning products, privacy issues, and online price manipulation: the world is changing quickly, and consumer-related issues are multiplying at light speed. To fill consumers in on what's happening and help them navigate changes in an increasingly complex world of consumption, Montreal-based consumer rights organization Option consommateurs is publishing its new, insightful web magazine, OC Magazine.

Launched just after the federal elections, OC Magazine's first edition features a story on the urgent need to modernize Canada's privacy laws. Other articles include interviews and analyses covering a dozen subject areas, from Food/Health, Money, Transport, Justice, Environment, Housing, Commercial Practices and Telecom, to Privacy and International topics.

OC Magazine's fully bilingual content respects the highest journalistic standards and promises to make the magazine a valuable addition to media offerings in Quebec and Canada. Articles in the first edition are written by well-known Quebec journalists Jean-Benoît Nadeau and Julie Barlow. OC Magazine's primary objective is to promote consumer research in Canada. Studies carried out by consumer associations, public agencies or university researchers are generally not accessible to general readers, but their findings are vital and touch on universal issues like poverty among seniors, price manipulation by car dealerships or the programmed obsolescence of electronics and household appliances.

OC Magazine's editor Maryse Guénette says consumer-related issues are becoming increasingly complex, so it is essential to tackle them in a forceful, yet objective way. "The changes in this domain could have a tremendous impact on the lives of consumers and citizens," she says. "Consumer affairs studies are usually way ahead of the policies that come from decision makers."

OC Magazine is not Option consommateurs' first magazine. For 20 years the organization's Consommation magazine published results of investigative reports that went on to inspire Quebec television shows on consumer affairs, including La Facture and JE. " OC Magazine's insights into consumer trends will continue to provide food for thought," says Christian Corbeil, CEO of Option consommateurs and publisher of OC Magazine. "We want policy makers, journalists, academics and citizens to consider it an essential tool of reference. We believe there is a need for a publication of a new kind—one that is free and totally dedicated to major issues in consumer affairs."

To produce the first edition of OC Magazine. Option consommateurs received funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations. The views expressed in this magazine are not necessarily those of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada or the Government of Canada.

OC Magazine's editorial team conforms to the ethical independence criteria of the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec. To view OC Magazine's editorial policy:

ocmagazine.org/en/editorial-policy

