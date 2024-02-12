Obsidi® Awards, Presented by BMO, returns for its second year to celebrate Black Tech Excellence: Nominations are open

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) is pleased to announce the return of the Obsidi® Awards, Presented by BMO, taking place on June 20, 2024. As the only initiative of its kind in Canada, the event spotlights exceptionally accomplished Black tech professionals, Black-led organizations, and allies making strides in the industry. With three new award categories added which will broaden the candidate pool in 2024, this year's ceremony is bound to be even more successful.

Nominations must be submitted via Obsidi.com/awards by Friday, March 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM Eastern Time. New this year, Obsidi® members can vote for their top choice in each category, narrowing the selections from five nominees to three finalists. Voting will be open from Monday, March 25, 2024, until Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11:59 PM Eastern Time. All award winners will be officially announced by June 3, 2024.

Winners will be whisked to the opulent Liberty Grand on June 20, 2024, to be celebrated amongst their peers and lifted up by the industry for an event of revelry, fine dining, and musical entertainment. The awards ceremony will honor Black professionals, Black-led organizations, and allies making an impact in the following categories:

BMO Black Entrepreneur of the Year, Technology Industry

BMO Black Tech Community Builder of the Year

Black Professional Trailblazer of the Year, Presented by Sun Life

Black Tech Executive of the Year

Black Marketer of the Year

Black Tech Ally of the Year

Black Tech Recruiter of the Year

Black Employee Resource Group of the Year

Black Breakout Professional of the Year - Technology Division

Black Breakout Professional of the Year - Sales Division

"Awards ceremonies are seeded in luxury, but the Obsidi® Awards, Presented by BMO, is an absolute necessity. Across North America, Black professionals, Black-led organizations, and their allies are making significant impacts in tech - this platform gives them the recognition and rewards their achievements deserve. We bring Black tech excellence together for elevation, inspiration, and celebration!" announces Lekan Olawoye, CEO and founder of BPTN.

"We're excited to be back for another year - partnering with BPTN in a meaningful way to honor the achievements of Black Tech professionals. We hope that the Obsidi® Awards, Presented by BMO, continues to grow and cement the legacies of diverse professionals who are making a big difference in tech and innovation", added Bojan Pavlovic, CIOO North American Personal & Business Banking and Wealth Management, BMO Financial Group.

For more information about the nomination criteria, table bookings, sponsorship, and any other event details, please visit obsidi.com/awards.

For media passes or all other media relations inquiries, please contact Middlé Lemoine, Marketing Operations Lead at BPTN, at [email protected].

About Black Professionals in Tech Network Inc.

Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) is North America's largest Black community of tech professionals. Founded in 2018, BPTN bridges the network gap in the tech industry by providing Black technical and business professionals with senior executive sponsorship, skills building, and a strong peer network to level up their careers. BPTN partners with companies to attract, hire, and retain Black tech talent. With over ninety thousand members, BPTN launched Obsidi® , a multi-sided tech job board and networking platform for professionals looking to find jobs and connect with employers of choice. The 2024 Obsidi® Awards, Presented by BMO will be the second year of the event.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank by assets in North America. With total assets of CAD$1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE Black Professionals in Tech Network

For further information: visit www.obsidi.com/awards or contact Middlé Lemoine, Marketing Operations Lead, BPTN, at [email protected]