"The electrification of transportation is the way of the future in the fight against climate change and the building of a sustainable economy in Québec," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Quebecor is proud to be one of the first companies to make a concrete contribution to this transformation by putting all-electric vans on the road. It is vitally important that the government maintain its support for initiatives of this kind so that we as a society can continue changing things for the better."

Ford E-Transit electric vans have the power and range to meet the needs of the Videotron technical crews that serve customers on-site. Quebecor also recently completed the installation of 55 charging stations at its Frontenac Street facility in Montréal to accommodate Videotron's electric vehicles. More charging stations will be added at other corporate facilities in the coming months.

Quebecor already has a good number of electric vehicles. In January 2020, it pledged to electrify the entire fleet of 1,000 cars and light trucks at all its subsidiaries. The investment of more than $17.5 million will reduce the company's greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50%, the equivalent of 85,000 one-way flights from Montréal to Toronto for one person. Quebecor has also joined EV100, a global initiative launched by The Climate Group that brings together forward-looking companies to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by businesses by 2030.

These initiatives are part of Quebecor's comprehensive action plan to reduce the environmental footprint of all its subsidiaries, which also includes the Rolling Green program for eco-responsible film sets and a recent partnership with Soverdi to green private and institutional lands in Montréal.

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of March 31, 2022, Videotron was serving 1,406,400 television customers. It had 520,900 subscribers to its Club illico and Vrai video streaming services. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,846,100 subscribers as of March 31, 2022. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,626,400 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 803,600 Québec households and organizations. Videotron is ranked as one of Montréal's top employers.

