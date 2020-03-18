OARO Expands its OARO ACCESS® Product Line to Include Temperature/Virus Infection Screening

HALIFAX, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - OARO ("the Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its physical access control system, OARO ACCESS®, to include body temperature screening. The new optional feature can detect individuals exhibiting a fever, the primary symptom of viral infections such as the novel coronavirus. First deployed during the SARS outbreak of 2003, temperature screening has been widely used across Asia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently in high demand globally.

OARO ACCESS® was successfully introduced into the market in 2019. The system uses state-of-the-art facial recognition and Blockchain Identity Management to secure restricted areas. Multiple security checks are performed in under 2 seconds as individuals approach the access point. A video demonstration of OARO ACCESS® can be seen at www.oaro.net.

Unlike many other temperature screening systems currently on the market, the new OARO ACCESS® module will be able to analyze trends over time, enabling predictive analytics and improved workplace health and safety measures. The system uses advanced encryption to comply with global data privacy laws.

"OARO shifted our operations to focus on building a protype solution when the COVID-19 pandemic began a few weeks ago. We knew that we could help, so we quickly sought investor and Board support to divert our best technical resources immediately to support the global efforts fighting COVID-19" said Joel Leetzow, OARO's President and CEO.

As a leading global Digital Identity provider, OARO's technology currently secures Airports, Financial Services, Government Voting, and Sporting Venues. OARO's Chief Security Officer, Daniel Faria, is an advisor to the UN specialized agency ICAO, the governing body for global aviation security. Mr. Faria is an expert in the areas of Identity and Access Management and Distributed Denial-of-Service attack protection. At OARO, he has led the creation of OARO ACCESS®, which was featured at ICAO as a leading innovation in aviation security.

OARO is currently working with existing and new clients to install temperature screening modules on OARO Access® systems.

About OARO

OARO is leading global provider of blockchain technology located in Madrid, Spain and Halifax, Canada. Founded in 2017, the company's management team has significant experience delivering solutions in cybersecurity, digital transformation and enterprise blockchain. OARO has been recognized as a Top Vendor in the Blockchain Identity Management industry, a Top 25 Canadian tech startup and has implemented Digital Identity for leading enterprise clients and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.oaro.net.

