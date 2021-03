OANDA clinches two TradingView Broker Awards

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA has been voted Most Popular Broker and Best Forex and CFD Broker 2020 by TradingView clients in the firm's inaugural TradingView Broker Awards. TradingView is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social networks for traders, boasting more than 15 million registered users around the world.

Launched last year, TradingView's 2020 Broker Awards represent an innovative new take on the classic broker awards. Integrated directly with dozens of best-in-class brokers, TradingView uses tens of thousands of verified customer reviews, broker contributions to the community, and other technical factors to determine its winners. The goal is to create the most authentic and true-to-life awards possible.

Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Operating Officer with OANDA, said, "We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards from the TradingView community. Throughout our 25-year history, we've worked hard to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients, arming them with the necessary insights to help them become successful self-directed traders, whether it's through our award-winning education resources, up-to-the-minute market commentary or state-of-the-art trading tools. As such, we believe these awards recognise our ongoing commitment to better serving our traders."

Commenting on the awards, Pierce Crosby, General Manager with TradingView said, "TradingViewers have spoken - based on user data, OANDA is our 'Champion of Crowds', the most popular broker on the platform as well as the best Forex and CFD broker. We'd like to say a big congrats to OANDA from all of us at Team TradingView and we're looking forward to seeing how they will build on this impressive win for next year."

TradingView is a social charting platform used by over 15 million traders and investors worldwide - powered by real-time data and market-leading analysis software. People use its platform to follow global assets, find trading ideas, chat with others, spot trends, and place trades directly with brokers. For more information, please visit www.tradingview.com.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or YouTube .

