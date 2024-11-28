OAKCREEK GOLF & TURF ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Oakcreek Golf & Turf LP ("Oakcreek") is pleased to announce leadership changes that will perpetuate the company's core values. Barrie Carpenter will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board, and Patrick Nolan will succeed him as President and CEO. These changes are effective January 1, 2025.

Barrie Carpenter has been instrumental in building Oakcreek into a leading distributor of specialty equipment in North America. As Chairman of the Board, Barrie will provide strategic guidance to Patrick and his team and liaise with stakeholders at select industry events. His leadership, dedication, and wisdom have left an indelible mark on Oakcreek and the company looks forward to his continued support in this new role.

Patrick Nolan, who joined Oakcreek in 2013, has demonstrated exceptional business acumen and dedication to the company. In his new role, Patrick will oversee all aspects of the business and guide its future direction. This promotion recognizes his expanding contributions and commitment to the core values of Oakcreek.

About Oakcreek Golf & Turf LP

Oakcreek Golf & Turf LP is Western Canada's full-service distributor of Toro Commercial Turf Care Equipment, Toro Golf Irrigation Equipment, Yamaha Golf Cars and Kӓssbohrer (PistenBully) snow grooming equipment, plus all additional related products. Oakcreek's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and has facilities across Western Canada. Oakcreek is owned by Banyan Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity group, and its senior management team. www.oakcreekgolf.com

