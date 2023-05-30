OAKBERRY Keeps the Açai Wave Rolling Through Western Canada with Announcement of New Calgary Store Openings

Brookfield Place pop-up opens its doors June 1; Two additional locations set to begin offering the international brand's signature fresh açai bowls and smoothies to superfood fans in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - OAKBERRY, the Brazilian-based superfoods purveyor famous for its offering of 100% natural and always fresh açai bowls and smoothies, is excited to announce the opening of its first-ever store locations in Calgary. The first location, a pop-up at Brookfield Place, officially opens its doors on Thursday, June 1, to give health conscious Calgarians a taste of the brand's commitment to easily accessible superfood.

"OAKBERRY is absolutely thrilled to finally arrive in Alberta," says Carter Friesen, the brand's Master Franchisee for Western Canada. "We know that flavourful, yet nutritious food is what more and more Calgarians want as they continue prioritizing a health-conscious lifestyle. We're here to help feed that love and appreciation — and keep this healthy wave going."

The Brookfield Place pop-up, which opens its doors June 1st, will soon be followed with two additional OAKBERRY locations in The District at Beltline and on 17th Ave. The Calgary location details arrive on the heels of recent OAKBERRY store news in Vancouver, with at least five stores scheduled to open there in 2023, including locations in Kitsilano, Gastown and Cambie Village. All stores offer patrons the ability to enjoy OAKBERRY in the brand's distinctly bright modern spaces known in more than 40 countries and 600+ locations.

To help promote today's Calgary store launch, the pop-up will feature an on-site appearance by health & fitness expert, Michelle McGrattan of The Michelle Method, who will be available for media interviews on how OAKBERRY products fit seamlessly into a healthy lifestyle. "Putting in the work is an undeniable part of the equation," says Michelle, "but how you fuel is just as — if not more — important. OAKBERRY's amazingly customizable menu built around açai, means an almost infinite variety of combinations that all deliver natural antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats for a lunch or snack that delivers taste and nutrition like nothing else."

OAKBERRY offers customers the opportunity to create and customise their own açai bowls and smoothies in small, medium and large options, priced from $11.49 to $17.99 for bowls and $9.49 to $15.99 for smoothies. OAKBERRY smoothies come with up to 3 toppings, including fresh fruits like banana, strawberry and blueberries, as well as granola, chia seeds, cacao nibs and more. OAKBERRY bowls will offer unlimited toppings, each layered between delicious açai, creating a flavourful lunch or snack. Customers are encouraged to customise their bowls any way they like to create their very own take on this flavourful and nutritious food.

To help celebrate its arrival in Calgary, the Brookfield Place pop-up location's first 50 guests in line on Thursday June 1st (starting at 8AM) will be offered an OAKBERRY bowl free of charge, while quantities last.

To learn more about OAKBERRY'S delicious and healthy food offerings, visit www.oakberrycanada.ca

About OAKBERRY

Created in 2016, OAKBERRY is a superfood hub, focused on açaí. With around 600 stores, the chain works within the franchise model and is present in more than 30 countries such as the United States, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, Peru, Spain, Portugal, and Malta. For more information, visit www.oakberrycanada.ca .

