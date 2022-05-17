Oakbank Capital Group and RealCap Financial Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Mortgage Advisory Services to the Canadian Institutional Real Estate Sector

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Oakbank Capital Group ("Oakbank"), a real estate capital advisory firm based in Toronto and RealCap Financial ("RealCap"), a commercial mortgage brokerage with offices in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver, today announced the launch of a new strategic partnership to provide advisory services and capital solutions for Canadian based institutions. Their target being REIT's, insurance companies, and pension funds with real estate investments across Canada.

The partnership, Oakbank RealCap, will provide a distinct and boutique alternative to traditional real estate investment banks, capital markets groups, and mortgage servicers.

"We felt the market is primed for a new entrant in the institutional advisory sector. With the debt market more volatile than in recent years, institutions are looking for expert advice on how to navigate their mortgage requirements and we feel Oakbank RealCap is well positioned to service those needs." said David Nevar, Principal at RealCap.

In a market historically dominated by a few key players, Oakbank RealCap seeks to position themselves as an impartial advisor, not affiliated with any lending institution. This neutrality will allow them to better navigate the debt markets on their clients' behalf.

"Oakbank RealCap is a natural evolution of our business that will allow us to better serve the institutional market. Having co-advised with RealCap on past transactions, we have great respect for their knowledge and relationships." said David N.H. Bell, Managing Partner at Oakbank.

Oakbank and RealCap will continue operating as independent entities but will collaborate on select mandates.

"While our existing business will be uninterrupted by this venture, the collaboration will be a value add for both new and existing clients. Together the transaction volumes and bench strength of our collective teams will be unmatched relative to existing market offerings." said Jonah R. Brown, Managing Partner at Oakbank.

About Oakbank Capital Group

Oakbank is a real estate capital advisory firm based in Toronto. They provide custom financing solutions for developers and real estate investors in the form of construction, bridge, mezzanine, and term loans. The firm also has a direct equity investment platform that was created to strategically co-invest with clients and partners.

About RealCap Financial

RealCap is a highly regarded boutique commercial mortgage brokerage and capital advisory firm that has established a reputation for its ability to structure, negotiate and execute complex financings, while fostering client relationships. Established by David Nevar and maintaining offices in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver the firm's practice is national in scope yet maintains a hands-on approach serving a select client roster.

