Oak Hill Asset Management Launches its First Liquid Alternative Mutual Fund

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Oak Hill Asset Management Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its first liquid alternative mutual fund, the Oak Hill NexPoint Global Merger Arbitrage Fund. The Fund combines the true diversification of alternative investing with the flexibility of daily liquidity and is now available for individual investors seeking absolute returns with low volatility.

"We are committed to offering Canadian investors direct access to diverse alternative strategies," said Marc Raffoul, President of Oak Hill Asset Management. "We are proud to launch the Oak Hill NexPoint Global Merger Arbitrage Fund as we follow through on our corporate strategy of partnering in the Canadian market with global leaders of alternative strategies."

The Fund will be sub-advised by NexPoint Advisors LP, a Dallas-based alternative asset manager with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. NexPoint has successfully managed merger arbitrage strategies since 2015. The NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund was the recipient of the 2022 HFM US Performance Award for top event-driven fund over $1 billion in assets under management.

The Oak Hill NexPoint Global Merger Arbitrage Fund seeks to provide an equity alternative to fixed income products with lower interest rate risk. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund will primarily focus on merger arbitrage by investing in securities of companies that are involved in publicly announced mergers (including mergers through takeovers and tender offers). Merger arbitrage is a highly specialized investment approach generally designed to profit from the successful completion of merger transactions.

About Oak Hill Asset Management

Based in Toronto, Oak Hill Asset Management Inc. is one of Canada's leading providers of high-quality alternative investment fund solutions to Canadian investors. Oak Hill specializes in offering diversified alternative funds that are sub-advised by institutional quality global asset management teams.

For more information on the Fund:

www.oakhillAM.com

Oak Hill Asset Management Inc. is the investment manager to the Oak Hill Funds (collectively, the "Funds"). Important information about these Funds, including their investment objectives and strategies, purchase options, and applicable management fees, performance fees (if any), and expenses, is contained in their prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees, other charges and expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of the Funds.

The Oak Hill NexPoint Global Merger Arbitrage Fund is generally exposed to the following risks. See the simplified prospectus of the Fund for a description of these risks: Borrowing Risk; Collateral Risk; Commodity Risk; Concentration Risk; Credit Risk; Currency Risk; Cybersecurity Risk; Derivatives Risk; Foreign Investment Risk; Inflation Risk; Interest Rate Risk; Leverage Risk; Liquidity Risk; Market Risk; Performance Fee Risk; Securities Lending, Repurchase and Reverse Purchase Transactions Risk; Series Risk; Short Selling Risk; Small Company Risk; Specific Issuer Risk; Sub-adviser Risk; Substantial Securityholder Risk; Tax Risk

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The risks associated with investing in a Fund depend on the securities and assets in which the Fund invests, based upon the Fund's particular objectives. There is no assurance that any Fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. There is no guarantee that the full amount of your original investment in a Fund will be returned to you. The Funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. Please read a Fund's prospectus or offering memorandum before investing.

SOURCE Oak Hill Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Marc Raffoul, President, [email protected], 647.479.5803