TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on its continuing drilling program on its Marban Engineering Project in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada. The Corporation is reporting assay results from 14 holes from the Kierens-Norlartic infill drilling program completed in December 2022 (Press Release – December 22, 2022) seeking technical justification to convert a portion of the remaining 50,000 ounces of gold located within the Pre-feasibility study ("PFS") resource pit shells from the inferred to the indicated category (The Marban PFS, titled "Pre-feasibility Study of the Marban Engineering Project" in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 –Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and dated October 7, 2022 (with an effective date of September 6, 2022) is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under O3 Mining's issuer profile). The 2022 infill program totaled 64 drill holes completed in and around the Norlartic, North, North-North and Kierens pits, of which five holes have assays pending.

"Not only do the results offer us the potential to expand the Kierens-Norlartic resources, but we are also seeing consistency with the estimated grades, giving us confidence that we can convert more material not considered in the PFS to ore, which will be reflected in the Feasibility Study in Q1 2024. We expect to receive more assay results from our drilling campaign in the next weeks and it promises to continue unveiling Marban's resource potential while we continue drilling with three rigs at our Marban project," said O3 Mining President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jose Vizquerra.

Highlights:

1.5 g/t Au over 44.3 metres in hole O3MA-22-356 starting at 257.4 meters in the hole in the Norlartic PFS pit shell.

in hole O3MA-22-356 starting at 257.4 meters in the hole in the Norlartic PFS pit shell. 1.6 g/t Au over 27.0 metres in hole O3MA-22-385 starting at 356.4 meters in the hole at the bottom of the Norlartic PFS pit shell.

in hole O3MA-22-385 starting at 356.4 meters in the hole at the bottom of the Norlartic PFS pit shell. 2.1 g/t Au over 84.5 metres (true width of approx. 19 metres) in hole O3MA-22-335 starting at 17.6 meters in the hole near surface and at the eastern limit of the Norlartic PFS pit shell.

Most of the results published today are consistent with the estimated grades of the inferred blocks they were aiming to convert. Some of the intercepts are located immediately outside of the PFS pit outline thus offering the possibility to increase the tonnage of the resource if a future pit expansion can be demonstrated. In the case of the Norlartic deposit, it is interesting noting that drill hole O3MA-22-335 returned a notable intercept right next to the property boundary in the south-east corner of the pit shell, where it remains open. The process of updating the ore wireframes is ongoing and will be completed as soon as the full assay results are received. We will then be working with our consultants to update the resource estimate that we expect will form part of the Feasibility Study.

The 2022 infill program comprises 64 drill holes totaling 12,153 metres. The parameters are listed in Table 2 for the entire program. Many significant intercepts have been published in the last months (Press Release – July 6, 2022, and December 22, 2022). Those drill holes also contain a significant amount of intercepts with grade-thickness values between 5 and 20 m*g/t Au.

Table 1: Conversion Drill Hole Intercepts (only intercepts above 20.0 g/t Au*m are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and within or near resources pit shells)

Hole From (m) To (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Core

Length (m) Zone O3MA-21-229+O3MA-22-229EXT* 47.5 104.2 2.0 56.7 Norlartic O3MA-22-229EXT* 120.0 144.1 1.8 24.1 O3MA-22-356 257.4 301.7 1.5 44.3 O3MA-22-335* 17.6 102.1 2.1 84.5 O3MA-22-354 229.5 246.8 1.6 17.3 O3MA-22-374* 20.2 50.7 2.9 30.5 O3MA-22-375 18.5 25.0 3.0 6.5 O3MA-22-385 356.4 383.4 1.6 27.0 O3MA-22-411 267.5 282.5 1.6 15.0 O3MA-22-435 300.1 310.5 2.0 10.4 O3MA-22-436 66.5 76.2 2.3 9.7 O3MA-22-325* 37.0 57.3 2.0 20.3 Kierens O3MA-22-337 29.5 58.5 0.9 29.0 North O3MA-22-336 99.3 100.3 21.4 1.0 North-North O3MA-22-399 33.0 52.1 1.9 19.1

* True width determination is estimated at 75-95% of the reported core length interval. Holes marked with an asterisk were drilled at a lower angle to the zones and true width varies from 18-35% of the reported core length.

Table 2: Technical parameters of the hole of the 2022 Infill drilling program

Hole Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Start

Depth

(m) End Depth

(m) Length

(m) UTM

Easting

(m) UTM

Northing

(m) O3MA-22-229EXT 34 -46 101 240 139 277801 5337019 O3MA-22-278 208 -54 0 171 171 277660 5337803 O3MA-22-279 208 -59 0 156 156 277683 5337776 O3MA-22-280 208 -55 0 141 141 277658 5337759 O3MA-22-281 211 -45 0 192 192 277906 5337313 O3MA-22-282 212 -45 0 132 132 277883 5337323 O3MA-22-283 212 -79 0 180 180 277883 5337323 O3MA-22-284 211 -60 0 129 129 277833 5337299 O3MA-22-285 211 -59 0 228 228 277947 5337367 O3MA-22-286 209 -45 0 150 150 277838 5337390 O3MA-22-287 211 -65 0 188 188 277838 5337390 O3MA-22-288 211 -59 0 225 225 277811 5337444 O3MA-22-289 211 -56 0 204 204 277840 5337438 O3MA-22-290 208 -45 0 165 165 277220 5337947 O3MA-22-291 208 -45 0 162 162 277241 5337917 O3MA-22-292 178 -45 0 132 132 277241 5337917 O3MA-22-293 158 -45 0 171 171 277851 5337832 O3MA-22-294 158 -45 0 171 171 277813 5337820 O3MA-22-295 155 -45 0 174 174 277741 5337795 O3MA-22-323 30 -45 0 150 150 276822 5337620 O3MA-22-325 31 -45 0 150 150 276789 5337646 O3MA-22-326 20 -45 0 177 177 276773 5337658 O3MA-22-328 220 -45 0 123 123 276791 5337766 O3MA-22-329 31 -42 0 102 102 277160 5337395 O3MA-22-331 207 -54 0 264 264 277387 5337234 O3MA-22-332 209 -49 0 102 102 277692 5337042 O3MA-22-335 68 -45 0 126 126 277831 5336900 O3MA-22-336 211 -60 0 171 171 277604 5337835 O3MA-22-337 208 -46 0 84 84 277617 5337429 O3MA-22-339 209 -45 0 111 111 277655 5337414 O3MA-22-342 211 -47 0 93 93 277754 5337345 O3MA-22-343 212 -45 0 102 102 277819 5337342 O3MA-22-345 212 -45 0 114 114 277850 5337344 O3MA-22-347A 205 -46 0 389 389 277711 5337436 O3MA-22-354 209 -45

332 332 277708 5337347 O3MA-22-356 209 -48 0 354 354 277725 5337372 O3MA-22-359C 214 -48 0 298 298 277692 5337397 O3MA-22-363 209 -55 0 365 365 277637 5337466 O3MA-22-368 209 -46 0 429 429 277708 5337502 O3MA-22-374 32 -54 0 88 88 277606 5337056 O3MA-22-375 168 -45 0 81 81 277544 5337130 O3MA-22-376A 44 -45 0 84 84 277702 5336993 O3MA-22-380 208 -52 0 417 417 277620 5337520 O3MA-22-385 208 -46 0 441 441 277736 5337478 O3MA-22-390A 211 -46 0 189 189 277797 5337480 O3MA-22-396 212 -59 0 90 90 277309 5337827 O3MA-22-399 228 -45 0 126 126 277305 5337853 O3MA-22-401 198 -50 0 93 93 277258 5337879 O3MA-22-402 204 -54 0 159 159 277286 5337952 O3MA-22-407 215 -60 0 113 113 277507 5337547 O3MA-22-411 212 -50 0 338 338 277488 5337515 O3MA-22-415 212 -57 0 356 356 277488 5337515 O3MA-22-422 213 -68 0 312 312 277505 5337410 O3MA-22-428 200 -63 0 239 239 277633 5337202 O3MA-22-430 10 -65 0 200 200 277664 5337294 O3MA-22-433 170 -78 0 230 230 277728 5337147 O3MA-22-435 204 -64 0 323 323 277518 5337488 O3MA-22-436 218 -45 0 149 149 277460 5337278 O3MA-22-438 33 -85 0 208 208 277516 5337554 O3MA-22-439 198 -68 0 131 131 277467 5337588 O3MA-22-440 206 -68 0 185 185 277463 5337627 O3MA-22-445 178 -88 0 102 102 277387 5337234 O3MA-22-446 338 -42 0 126 126 276773 5337658 O3MA-22-447 150 -42 0 132 132 276723 5337765

Qualified Persons; Technical Report

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Sébastien Vigneau (OGQ #993), Principal Geologist, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

For further information on the Marban project, please see the technical report, entitled "NI 43-101 Pre-feasibility Study of the Marban Engineering Project" and dated October 7, 2022 (with an effective date of September 6, 2022), (the "Marban PFS"). Reference should be made to the full text of the Marban PFS for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating to the PFS. The Marban PFS is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under O3 Mining's issuer profile.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Half-core samples are shipped to Agat laboratory in Val-d'Or, Québec, and Mississauga, Ontario for assaying. The core is crushed to 75% passing -2 mm (10 mesh), a 250 g split of this material is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) and 50 g is analyzed by Fire Assay (FA) with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples assaying >10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed with a gravimetric finish using a 50 g charge.

Commercial certified standard material and blanks are systematically inserted by O3 Mining's geologists into the sample chain after every 18 core samples as part of the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Third-party assays are submitted to other designated laboratories for 5% of mineralized samples. Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource model. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at Malartic H; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of the Corporation to produce an updated mineral resource estimate on Malartic in Q2 2023 (or at all); the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

