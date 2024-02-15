O3 Mining Announces Director Resignation

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") today announced the resignation of Murray John as a Director of O3 Mining to pursue other endeavours. Mr. John has been the Lead Director of O3 Mining since its formation in 2019. In his resignation, Mr. John expressed his great pleasure of serving as a Director of O3 Mining and wished O3 Mining and its management team every success in the future.

During his time with the Corporation, Mr. John has served as the Lead Director of the Board, as Chair of the Governance Committee, as a member of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Sustainable Development Committee.

"On behalf of the members of the Board, the management team and the staff of O3 Mining, I would like to thank Murray for his valued contributions and commitment to the success of O3 Mining," said José Vizquerra, President, CEO and a Director of O3 Mining. "We wish Murray all the best in his future endeavours."

Upon the resignation of Mr. John, Amy Satov has been appointed as Lead Director of the Board.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com .

