O.C. Tanner's Meghan Stettler Recognized as One of Human Resources Director's Global 100 Leaders

The leaders featured on this year's HRD Global 100 were selected for their outstanding commitment to their companies and people over the past 12 months

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today announced that Meghan Stettler, a director at the O.C. Tanner Institute, has been named to the Human Resources Director (HRD) Global 100.

"I am honored to be featured alongside many industry powerhouses on HRD's Global 100 list," said Stettler. "In the wake of cascading challenges, the Institute team and I worked tirelessly to provide marketing-leading data and insights to deliver on the promise of O.C. Tanner in helping organizations and their people thrive during this critical time."

A division within O.C. Tanner, the O.C. Tanner Institute is a research and education team focused on delivering valuable insights that help people thrive at work. Its research on corporate culture, employee experience, and recognition inspires change and empowers organizations to intentionally create healthy, productive workplace cultures.

As a trusted voice and thought leader within the O.C. Tanner Institute, Meghan specializes in knitting together key sentiments and perspectives across the board to identify win-win strategies for workplace culture success. Throughout the pandemic, she has spoken to thousands of business leaders across the globe, from the Fortune 100 to small businesses alike, providing them with timely and strategic guidance as they continue to navigate the evolving workplace. As the world turned remote, Meghan leveraged her expertise as a former television and digital media journalist to reach online audiences, including presenting weekly pulse survey results on employee sentiment as the host of O.C. Tanner's special COVID-19 webinar series, delivering dozens of regional roundtable discussions and keynote speeches with major organizations, and producing and appearing in notable videos for the organization's 2021 Global Culture Report and Influence Greatness event.

"Here at O.C. Tanner, we take great care to create and support meaningful recognition moments for organizations across the globe, and it's only that much more meaningful to see it extended to one of our own team members," said David Sturt, executive vice president at O.C. Tanner. "Especially after a tumultuous year like 2020, we're incredibly proud to see Meghan's hard work act as a standard for the larger industry."

Now in its second year, and drawing from six markets – the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, and the U.K. – HRD's annual Global 100 celebrates the best and brightest individuals the HR sector has to offer. Leaders from these regions were selected based on factors such as industry visibility, thought leadership, professional accolades, national outreach, social media presence, content output, and organizational initiatives.

"As a global publication and organizer of HR industry events around the world, we are speaking with HR professionals every day. It makes us uniquely qualified to put together a list of the leaders who are actually making a difference in today's market," said HRD managing editor Emily Douglas. "The individuals recognized in this year's list demonstrated true leadership capabilities, skill in driving change, and an unending support through these most troubling of months. Meghan's thought leadership and exceptional delivery make her a standout in the HR industry in sharing global workplace culture research and timely insights that help organizations and their people deliver cultural and business outcomes to meet the demands of today and tomorrow."

You can view the complete HRD Global 100 list here: https://www.hcamag.com/au/news/special-reports/2021-hrd-global-100/244902 .

