MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company's warrants with an expiration date of May 6, 2026 — ticker symbol LEV.WS — to purchase common shares of the Company from the NYSE. Trading in the warrants was suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's common shares — ticker symbol LEV — and another series of warrants with an expiration date of December 15, 2027 – ticker symbol LEV.WS.A – will continue on the NYSE.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the warrants are no longer suitable for listing based on "abnormally low selling price" levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

The Company is considering whether it will require a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the warrants upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

SOURCE The Lion Electric Co.

For further information: MEDIA/INVESTORS: Patrick Gervais, Vice President, Truck & Public Affairs, [email protected], 514-992-1060