NYSE Content Update: Women's Health Equity Funding Up 41% in 2025 Report

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 15th

Global Game Summit kicks off from New Jersey Speed Speed Zeta Global at the NYSE on July 14

Investors parse through June's Producer Price Index, showing the latest movement in wholesale price inflation.

Direxion launches SKHL ETF on NYSE Arca, which provides 2x daily exposure to SK Hynix.

FIFA World Cup 2026 NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry sets the scene for the upcoming World Cup Final. NYSE Live will provide exclusive coverage of Lasry's remarks before the Opening Bell.

The Global Game Summit, which gathers leaders from across soccer, business, tech, and media ecosystems commences from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Women's Health Week report shows equity investments in women's health reached $1.55 billion in 2025.

Opening Bell

FIFA World Cup 2026 New York New Jersey Host Committee rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution