NYSE Content Update: Samos Energy Acquisition to Make NYSE Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 10th

Jon Taffer debuts AI ’twin’ to share expertise Speed Speed Ladenburg Thalmann at the NYSE on July 9

Investors keep a close eye on the latest developments in the Middle East. As of 8:30 AM ET, ICE Brent Crude Oil is trading at $76

Black-check company Samos Energy Acquisition makes its trading debut on the NYSE today. The firm is targeting traditional energy assets.

'Bar Rescue' star and hospitality expert Jon Taffer will join NYSE Live to discuss how AI 'twin' designed to give entrepreneurs 24/7 access to business guidance.

Opening Bell

AIB Data Centers (NYSE American: AIB) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell

VegaShares ETFs celebrates the listing of VegaShares US Equity Autocallable Income ETF

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution