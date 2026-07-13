NYSE Content Update: Circle Shares Come Off 5% Rise After Latest Banking Step

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Jul 13, 2026, 08:57 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 13th

Continue Reading
WisdomTree Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ETF
WisdomTree Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ETF
VegaShares ETF at the NYSE on July 10.
VegaShares ETF at the NYSE on July 10.

  • Investors are closely following new developments in the Middle East while awaiting fresh inflation data and the start of earnings season.
  • Circle (NYSE: CRCL) has received final OCC approval to establish Circle National Trust, a federally chartered national trust bank.
    • Executive Dante Disparte will join NYSE Live to discuss what the bank will offer consumers.
    • Shares of Circle closed Friday's session up 5% following the news.
  • WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) Founder & CEO Jonathan Steinberg will join NYSE Live to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the firm's first ETF listing on the exchange.
    • Shares of WisdomTree are up more than 50% year-to-date.

Opening Bell
WisdomTree (NYSE: WT) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their first ETF on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Resideo (NYSE: REZI) showcases the future of its business

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution

Organization Profile

New York Stock Exchange