NYSE Content Update: Visa Announces Payments Partnership with OpenAI

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Jun 11, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 11th

Continue Reading
WhiteHawk Minerals celebrates its IPO
WhiteHawk Minerals celebrates its IPO
Coeur Mining rang the bell on June 10
Coeur Mining rang the bell on June 10

  • Wall Street digests inflation data for a second-straight day after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May Producer Price Index.
  • WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) will ring the bell to celebrate its IPO on the NYSE after its shares
  • During Visa Payments Forum 2026, the payments giant on Wednesday, June 10, announced a next generation commerce partnership with OpenAI.
    • Partnership will enable ChatGPT users to make purchases using Visa's technology
    • Visa (NYSE: V) unveiled new stable coin initiatives, building on its existing network of more than 160 stablecoin-linked card programs.

Opening Bell
WhiteHawk Minerals (NYSE: WHK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) celebrates their 2026 Investor Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution

Organization Profile

New York Stock Exchange