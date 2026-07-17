NYSE Content Update: AdvanCell Raises $315 Million to Fight Prostate Cancer

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 17th

Voyager Awarded $298 Million NASA Contract. Speed Speed Notre Dame Football at the NYSE on July 16.

Equities are lower as investors parse through fresh earnings and monitor new activity in the Middle East.

NYSE Live will provide exclusive access to Standard Nuclear's executive remarks. CEO Kurt Terrani will also join the program to explain why now was the perfect time to take the energy company public. Shares of STDN began trading on Thursday.

AdvanCell CEO Philina Lee joins NYSE Live following the firm's $315 million funding round. Startup is developing targeted alpha therapies for prostate cancer. Company says it will be expanding its manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S.

Voyager Technologies discloses next steps after receiving a $298 million contract from NASA. Firm will conduct pair of lunar landing missions following its acquisition of Astrobotic. Chairman + CEO Dylan Taylor will join NYSE Live to discuss how the data will aid NASA's Artemis program.



Opening Bell

Standard Nuclear (NYSE: STDN) celebrates its recent Initial Public Offering

Closing Bell

UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) celebrates of National Mortgage Brokers Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution