NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 20th

Ava Labs linked blockchain to FIFA World Cup Speed Speed United Wholesale Mortgage at the NYSE on July 17

The major averages will look to bounce back as investors navigate a busy week of earnings and new developments in the Middle East.

Money20/20's VP of Awards, Granita Chesterson, will join NYSE Live to set the scene for the Money Awards 2026. Entry deadline is July 28, with winners to be announced on October 18. Event recognizes the most impactful work across fintech.

Ava Labs' VP of Onchain Finance, Morgan Krupetsky, will discuss how blockchain impacted ticket transactions at the FIFA World Cup.

BMO (NYSE: BMO) and Rex Shares will ring the Closing Bell. Fund is part of the MicroSectors AI lineup of exchanged traded notes.



For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution