NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street sees highest volume in at least 18 years

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 8th

Pre-Market update + Wall Street sees highest volume in at least 18 years

Wall Street witnessed its highest trading volume in at least 18 years with the S&P index closing down 0.23% yesterday after briefly falling into a bear market.

President Donald Trump announced that Japan is sending a team to negotiate on trade and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that almost 70 countries have contacted the White House regarding tariff discussions.

