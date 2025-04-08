NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street sees highest volume in at least 18 years

Apr 08, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 8th

Pre-Market update + Wall Street sees highest volume in at least 18 years

  • Wall Street witnessed its highest trading volume in at least 18 years with the S&P index closing down 0.23% yesterday after briefly falling into a bear market.
  • President Donald Trump announced that Japan is sending a team to negotiate on trade and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that almost 70 countries have contacted the White House regarding tariff discussions.
  • Global markets traded higher overnight with Japan's Nikkei index ending up 6% while China's Shanghai benchmark rose 1.6%.

