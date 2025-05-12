NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 12th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. & China agree to ease tariffs

Stocks are surging early Monday after the U.S. and China agreed to ease tariffs on one another for 90 days while negotiations continue. After talks in Switzerland , the U.S. will bring tariffs on Chinese goods down to 30% from 145%.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick this weekend said that the 10% baseline tariff on imports from other countries is likely to remain for the foreseeable future.

Inflation will be in focus this week. April consumer inflation data is expected to show prices rose 2.3% from a year ago and 0.2% from March.

Opening Bell

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) celebrates its 15th anniversary of listing.

Closing Bell

Fidelity Investments celebrates 10 years of the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: FBND)

