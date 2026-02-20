NYSE Content Update: Starfighters Space Celebrates NYSE American Listing

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Feb 20, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 20th

Herbalife CFO joins Live after shares jump 18%
Centrus Energy Rang Thursday's Opening Bell
  • Investors digest a pair of key reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, including the December PCE Report, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
  • Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) CFO John DeSimone will join NYSE Live to discuss the nutrition company's latest earnings and a new $7.5 million investment by soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Commercial space company Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) will ring the Opening Bell as it aims to send payloads into space using jets that fly at Mach-2 speeds.
  • NYSE's third annual Space Summit will take place on Monday, bringing together pioneers, executives, and investors in the space industry.

Opening Bell
Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

SheTO celebrates 6,000+ members building a global movement

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

