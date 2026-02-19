NYSE Content Update: AI Behemoth Anthropic Valued at $380 Billion after Series G

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 19th

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary to join Live. Speed Speed NYSE congratulates Anthropic on its funding.

Equities are little changed after technology shares boosted the major indices on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

boosted the major indices on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. AI unicorn Anthropic scooped up $30 billion in fresh funding a week ago, pushing its valuation to $380 billion post-money.

in fresh funding a week ago, pushing its valuation to $380 billion post-money. Actor and investor Kevin O'Leary will join NYSE Live this morning to talk his latest venture: expanding compute power in Utah.

will join NYSE Live this morning to talk his latest venture: expanding compute power in Utah. 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer to record an 'Inside the ICE House' podcast, covering season 10 of the show and his business insight.

Opening Bell

Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) celebrates the launch of a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its uranium enrichment plant in Ohio

Closing Bell

Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE and its ticker symbol change

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution