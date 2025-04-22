NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 22nd

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Tesla to report earnings

Stocks rose early Tuesday after a more than 2% loss on Monday for each of the major indexes.

According to the White House, the U.S. and India are making strides toward a bilateral trade deal after Vice President Vance met with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, President Trump met with CEOs of NYSE-listed companies Walmart, Target, and Home Depot to talk tariffs.

Tesla is set to report earnings after the close tonight.

Opening Bell

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) celebrates Earth Day and the announcement of a new Greenspaces Grant in the US.

Closing Bell

NASA celebrates the launch of SPHEREx, its newest astrophysics observatory to understand the origins and structure of the universe.

