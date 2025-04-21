NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Tech earnings begin

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Equities are lower early Monday after finishing last week in the red. The major indices have been down three of the past four weeks.

President Trump said over the weekend that many world leaders and business executives want tariff relief, while China warned it will retaliate against countries that cooperate with the U.S. in ways that hurt Beijing .

