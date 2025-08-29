NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 Tops 6,500 for First Time

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 29th
- S&P closes above 6,500 for first time ever
- PCE Price Index due ahead of market open
- Major averages on pace for winning August
Opening Bell
ZTTK SON-Shine Foundation is committed to improving the lives of individuals with ZTTK by accelerating research to develop accessible and effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure.
Closing Bell
NYC Parks lifeguards celebrate a successful beach and outdoor pool season, including more than 200 lifesaving rescues at beaches this summer.
