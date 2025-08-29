NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 29th

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 Tops 6,500 for First Time

S&P closes above 6,500 for first time ever

PCE Price Index due ahead of market open

Major averages on pace for winning August

Opening Bell

Closing Bell

